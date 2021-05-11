Cougars battle Titans in district soccer match

NORRIS – The Conestoga girls did their best to solve a Norris puzzle on the soccer field Saturday morning.

The undefeated Titans caused the Cougars to have the same result as everyone else on their schedule this year.

Norris stopped Conestoga 6-0 in the B-2 District Final. The Titans posted their first goal within the opening ten minutes and led 4-0 at the break. Norris added two goals after halftime to qualify for the Class B State Tournament.

Molly Ramsey helped the Titans with two goals and one assist, and Hanna Schroeder and Kennedy Sullivan each pocketed one goal and one assist. Clare Macklin dished out three assists and Kayleigh Miller and Sophie Talero each tallied one goal.

Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson kept the majority of the NHS shots from reaching the back of the net. She generated 17 saves during the contest.

Norris (18-0) scored three or more goals in a match for the 14th time this year. The team’s toughest tests of the season came in overtime battles against Lincoln Pius X and Blair. The Titans defeated LPX 4-2 and stopped Blair 2-1.