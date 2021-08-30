Cougars begin 2021 football campaign

E-M/F went ahead 46-0 at halftime after a pair of rushing touchdowns. Conestoga made a spot on the scoreboard with 7:05 to play in the game. Carter Plowman took a jet sweep to the righthand side and raced 45 yards into the end zone.

Plowman finished the game with 46 rushing yards and Keaghon Chini ran 11 times for 14 yards. The team completed one pass behind the line of scrimmage.

Jayden Widler led Conestoga’s defense with eight solo and five assisted tackles. Mickey Turner-Hickey generated seven solo and eight assisted stops, and Gage Totilas pocketed three solo and three assisted tackles. Plowman and Dallas Katzenstein each made two solo and four assisted plays, and Wyatt Renner ended the game with one solo and four assisted tackles.

Clausen said the Cougars will look to capitalize on the support they saw from the community in future games. A large number of people came to Cougar Stadium to watch the football team, marching band, dance team and cheerleaders. Many stayed until the final whistle and sang the school fight song with players.

“You look at our bleachers tonight versus four years ago, and it’s different,” Clausen said. “The energy around here is different, and we want the guys to notice that and appreciate that.