Cougars begin 2021 football campaign

CONESTOGA – Exeter-Milligan/Friend used size and speed to secure a season-opening victory over Conestoga on Friday night.
The Bobcats took down the Cougars 54-6 in the first game of the year for both teams. E-M/F manufactured 331 yards of offense in the opening half and finished the night with 498.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said CHS athletes would benefit from the experience they gained on the field. Several Conestoga students were members of the varsity starting lineup for the first time. They faced an E-M/F team that returned multiple seniors from a playoff-qualifying run last season.
“They did a great job of executing their offense the entire game, especially in the first half,” Clausen said. “They were fast and powerful and controlled the line of scrimmage the whole way. This is something that our guys are going to learn from. We’re going to get better because of this.”
The Bobcats marched 65 yards on their opening drive and went 60 yards on their next series. E-M/F senior quarterback Christian Weber capped both drives with short touchdown runs. The team ended the first quarter up 24-0 after Breckan Schluter broke free from a tackle and raced 58 yards to pay dirt.
E-M/F added to the lead with 11:50 to play in the second quarter. The team’s offensive line protected Weber in the pocket on a passing play. He made the most of his time by connecting with Chase Svehla on a 34-yard touchdown strike.
E-M/F went ahead 46-0 at halftime after a pair of rushing touchdowns. Conestoga made a spot on the scoreboard with 7:05 to play in the game. Carter Plowman took a jet sweep to the righthand side and raced 45 yards into the end zone.
Plowman finished the game with 46 rushing yards and Keaghon Chini ran 11 times for 14 yards. The team completed one pass behind the line of scrimmage.
Jayden Widler led Conestoga’s defense with eight solo and five assisted tackles. Mickey Turner-Hickey generated seven solo and eight assisted stops, and Gage Totilas pocketed three solo and three assisted tackles. Plowman and Dallas Katzenstein each made two solo and four assisted plays, and Wyatt Renner ended the game with one solo and four assisted tackles.
Clausen said the Cougars will look to capitalize on the support they saw from the community in future games. A large number of people came to Cougar Stadium to watch the football team, marching band, dance team and cheerleaders. Many stayed until the final whistle and sang the school fight song with players.
“You look at our bleachers tonight versus four years ago, and it’s different,” Clausen said. “The energy around here is different, and we want the guys to notice that and appreciate that.
“We told the guys after the game to not be okay with losing. Don’t be okay with just being here, but work on getting better and putting yourself in a position to win. That’s what we’re going to be working towards for our next game.”
E-M/F 24 22 0 8 – 54
Conestoga 0 0 0 6 – 6
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EMF – C. Weber 3 run (C. Weber run), 9:20
EMF – C. Weber 1 run (C. Weber run), 6:08
EMF – Schluter 58 run (C. Weber run), 4:27
2nd Quarter
EMF – Svehla 34 pass from C. Weber (C. Weber run), 11:50
EMF – Schluter 38 run (run no good), 9:59
EMF – Drake 2 run (C. Weber run), 3:29
4th Quarter
CHS – Plowman 45 run (run no good), 7:05
EMF – J. Weber pass from Vavra (Vavra run), 0:04