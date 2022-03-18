Cougars, Blue Devils battle in overtime match

PLATTSMOUTH – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes gave soccer fans extra viewing time Thursday night with a match that was decided by penalty kicks.

The Conestoga girls edged the Blue Devils 3-2 in a match that featured action for more than two hours. The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation and remained deadlocked after 20 minutes of overtime. Conestoga won the penalty-kick shootout 2-1.

The Cougars controlled most of the first half at Blue Devil Stadium. The team took nine shots on goal and generated five corner kicks in the opening 40 minutes.

Jameson Yost helped the Cougars take advantage of that momentum with a goal at the 16:41 mark. The soccer ball emerged out of a group of players and Yost broke free from the pack with it. She raced downfield and knocked a shot into the net from just beyond the penalty box.

The Cougars increased their lead to 2-0 early in the second half. Yost drilled a shot from the 40-yard line toward the net on the south side of the field. Her shot bounced high off the turf and crossed the goal line. CHS teammates cheered as they realized the ball had gone into the net.

Plattsmouth took control of the game’s momentum for the rest of regulation. The team began its comeback when Ireland Todd took control of the ball up the sideline and found a small amount of space to take a shot. She fired the ball into the upper-righthand corner of the net to make it 2-1 with 30:51 left.

Plattsmouth players gained an additional chance to smile when Todd tied the match with 20:31 to go. The head official called a penalty on Conestoga one yard outside the penalty box, which gave Todd a chance to take a free kick. She ripped a right-to-left shot that ended in the upper-lefthand corner of the net.

The scoreboard remained the same for the rest of regulation. The teams then played a scoreless draw in both ten-minute halves of overtime. Wind gusts began to increase in intensity in overtime and exceeded 30 miles per hour as the schools began their penalty-kick shootout.

Yost gave the Cougars energy when she knocked in the team’s first penalty kick. Sara Konkler evened the shootout at 1-1 when she drilled home Plattsmouth’s third kick. MacKaylee Madsen gave Conestoga a 2-1 lead when she made her attempt, and Conestoga won after the Blue Devils saw their final kicks strike the crossbar.

Conestoga senior Lindee Watson made two saves for the Cougars in regulation and overtime. Sophia Tegels was goalkeeper in the penalty-kick shootout and stopped a pair of Plattsmouth kicks.

Plattsmouth freshman goalkeeper Julia Sweeney kept the team in the match with eight saves in the first half. She added a pair of saves in the second half and made several key defensive plays in overtime.

Conestoga will resume the season Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. match at Seward. The teams will play their game at Seward Elementary School.

The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. Beatrice, Papillion-La Vista and Schuyler will travel to town for the tournament. Both of the first-round matches will start at 9 a.m. and placement matches will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Conestoga 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

Plattsmouth 0 2 0 0 0 – 2

Scoring Summary

1st half: 1, Conestoga, Yost, 16:41

2nd half: 2, Conestoga, Yost, 35:22, 3, Plattsmouth, Todd, 30:15, 4, Plattsmouth, Todd, 20:31

