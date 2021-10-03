Cougars, Blue Devils compete at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Athletes from Conestoga and Plattsmouth created fast marks on their stopwatches Friday with top times at the Rich Ziegler Invite.
The Cougars and Blue Devils traveled to Syracuse Country Club for races that included a dozen schools. Students from both programs earned medals against a field that featured teams from Classes A, B and C.
The Plattsmouth girls generated one of the day’s highlights with a second-place team finish. The Blue Devils tallied 31 points to finish just ten points behind perennial Class A power Lincoln Pius X.
Natalie Briggs (20:48.22, 6th), Jozlyn Barnes (21:37.16, 8th), Mila Wehrbein (21:39.02, 10th) and Jolie Dix (21:39.35, 11th) won individual awards in the race. Ava Nolde and Jolee Wohlers added times for the Blue Devils.
Danie Parriott guided the Conestoga girls with a silver medal. She captured second place in 20:18.56. Malin Westin and Elliott Zimmerman joined Parriott at the race.
The Plattsmouth boys captured third place in team standings with 46 points. Elijah Dix won a close battle for first place at the finish line. Dix (17:03.34) edged Lincoln Pius X seniors Cole Sellhorn (17:05.10) and Thomas Greisen (17:05.84) for the individual crown.
PHS teammates Sam Campin (17:10.15, 5th) and Carter Moss (17:12.53, 7th) joined Dix at the medal presentation ceremony. Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi and Daniel Barajas added times for the team.
The Conestoga boys finished 14th with 233 points. Kaden Simmerman led the Cougars with a 25th-place time of 18:23.75. Colton Bescheinen, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Collin Dufault and Colton Stephenson also represented the Cougars at the race.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 21, Plattsmouth 31, Aurora 63, Auburn 83, Falls City 103, Nebraska City 109, Beatrice 118, Thayer Central 140, Norris 142, Fairbury 144, Wilber-Clatonia 197, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, Syracuse no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Elena Kuehner (AUR) 20:11.94, 2) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:18.56, 3) Kat Tvrdy (LPX) 20:26.60, 4) Helena Occansey (LPX) 20:41.63, 5) Hannah Bedient (LPX) 20:47.99, 6) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:48.22, 7) Sydney Escritt (TCN) 21:36.86, 8) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 21:37.16, 9) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:38.35, 10) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 21:39.02, 11) Jolie Dix (PLT) 21:39.35, 12) Lillian Thomas (FCY) 21:39.45, 13) Elise Coffey (LPX) 21:53.12, 14) Kate Vacek (LPX) 21:55.62, 15) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 22:02.35
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:18.56 (2nd), Malin Westin 23:36.15 (33rd), Elliott Zimmerman 24:00.80 (42nd)
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 20:48.22 (6th), Jozlyn Barnes 21:37.16 (8th), Mila Wehrbein 21:39.02 (10th), Jolie Dix 21:39.35 (11th), Ava Nolde 23:42.16 (34th), Jolee Wohlers 25:01.82 (49th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 24, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37, Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 60, Aurora 87, Beatrice 141, Auburn 158, Syracuse 167, Thayer Central 169, Norris 178, Fairbury 198, Ashland-Greenwood 221, Falls City 231, Conestoga 233, Wilber-Clatonia 255
Top 15 Results
1) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:03.34, 2) Cole Sellhorn (LPX) 17:05.10, 3) Thomas Greisen (LPX) 17:05.84, 4) Jude Storch (EMM) 17:06.14, 5) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:10.15, 6) Mark Schroll (EMM) 17:11.92, 7) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:12.53, 8) Mason Houghton (NCY) 17:19.85, 9) Tyler Diedricksen (LPX) 17:24.95, 10) Max Ivanov (LPX) 17:29.59, 11) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:29.91, 12) George Ivanov (LPX) 17:31.42, 13) Alex Rico (NCY) 17:40.03, 14) Lucas Gautier (AUR) 17:42.51, 15) Isaac Bisbee (AUR) 17:45.18
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 18:23.75 (25th), Colton Bescheinen 20:32.43 (61st), Ethan Avidano 21:10.14 (71st), Scott Dufault 22:15.39 (76th), Collin Dufault 23:05.00 (81st), Colton Stephenson 23:05.54 (82nd)