Cougars, Blue Devils compete at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Athletes from Conestoga and Plattsmouth created fast marks on their stopwatches Friday with top times at the Rich Ziegler Invite.

The Cougars and Blue Devils traveled to Syracuse Country Club for races that included a dozen schools. Students from both programs earned medals against a field that featured teams from Classes A, B and C.

The Plattsmouth girls generated one of the day’s highlights with a second-place team finish. The Blue Devils tallied 31 points to finish just ten points behind perennial Class A power Lincoln Pius X.

Natalie Briggs (20:48.22, 6th), Jozlyn Barnes (21:37.16, 8th), Mila Wehrbein (21:39.02, 10th) and Jolie Dix (21:39.35, 11th) won individual awards in the race. Ava Nolde and Jolee Wohlers added times for the Blue Devils.

Danie Parriott guided the Conestoga girls with a silver medal. She captured second place in 20:18.56. Malin Westin and Elliott Zimmerman joined Parriott at the race.

The Plattsmouth boys captured third place in team standings with 46 points. Elijah Dix won a close battle for first place at the finish line. Dix (17:03.34) edged Lincoln Pius X seniors Cole Sellhorn (17:05.10) and Thomas Greisen (17:05.84) for the individual crown.