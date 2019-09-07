Softball athletes from Conestoga and Plattsmouth played varsity games Thursday night on their home diamonds.
Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3
One big inning helped Syracuse stop the Cougars at Young Park in Murray. The Rockets stitched together an eight-run scoring outburst in the third frame. Syracuse used a combination of hits and walks to create an 11-0 advantage.
The Rockets built the lead to 12-0 before Conestoga collected three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Syracuse added one run in the top of the fifth to end the game early.
Allie Bokamper guided Syracuse with one single, one double, two runs and three RBI. Kaela McMullen walked three times and Brooke Carlson had two RBI.
Syracuse 308 11 – 13 10 2
Conestoga 000 30 – 3 5 3
Elkhorn 11, Plattsmouth 2
The Antlers showcased their powerful offense throughout the evening at Blue Devil Park. Ella Dalton and Jaycee Schutte both blasted home runs and Sydney Palmer and Payton Cooley each crushed doubles for Elkhorn. The team finished the game with ten hits.
Elkhorn went ahead 6-0 in the third inning and entered the sixth frame up 6-2. The Antlers clinched the contest with five additional runs.
Kyleigh Morris knocked in one run for the Blue Devils. Schutte, Paige Roessner and Camryn Cramer all had two hits for Elkhorn.
Elkhorn 123 005 – 11 10 1
Plattsmouth 002 000 – 2 8 3