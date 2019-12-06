Three Cass County wrestling teams squared off against opponents in season-opening duals Thursday night.
Conestoga, Plattsmouth and Louisville all took part in wrestling matches during the evening. Conestoga traveled to Lincoln Christian and Plattsmouth hosted Papillion-La Vista. Louisville battled Milford and Lincoln Lutheran in a pair of home duals.
Conestoga 55, Lincoln Christian 18
Conestoga dominated the Crusaders in a quick dual. The first five matches resulted in pins in the first period, and only two matchups went the entire three rounds.
Isaiah Parsons, Owen Snipes, Hunter Thonen, Ethan Williams, Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman, Jacob Dragon and Justin Pick all produced points for the Cougars.
Conestoga will host the Cougar Invite Saturday in the CHS gym. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
160 – Jacob Byers (LCHS) pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS), 0:26
170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) pinned Lane Ballard (LCHS), 1:31
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) pinned Dylan Svoboda (LCHS), 1:03
195 – Sam Driewer (LCHS) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 1:11
220 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned John Haase (LCHS), 1:40
285 – Shayan Jafari (LCHS) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Ethan Williams (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) dec. Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS), 9-5
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS), 1:35
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) maj. dec. Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS), 11-0
138 – Carter Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit
145 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Tommy Svoboda (LCHS), 0:38
152 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Ty Wheeler (LCHS), 0:50
Papillion-La Vista 63, Plattsmouth 15
Papillion-La Vista walked out of the Plattsmouth gym with a large victory. The Monarchs claimed seven of the first eight matches to build their lead. Ben Yoder, Josh Colgrove and Caleb Laney posted points for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth will battle Lexington tonight in a dual before heading to Cozad on Saturday. The Cozad Invite will begin at 9 a.m.
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Lane Roth (PLV), 3:31
106 – Dominic Martinez (PLV) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 1:13
113 – Jacob Williams (PLV) won by forfeit
120 – Jordan Bobier (PLV) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), no time given
126 – Ian Rudner (PLV) pinned Dominic Cherek (PLT), 5:28
132 – Grady Thober (PLV) won by forfeit
138 – Cody Niemiec (PLV) tech fall Hunter Smith (PLT), 16-1 (3:32)
145 – Landon Roberts (PLV) maj. dec. Matthew Zitek (PLT), 14-5
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Travis Powers (PLV), 3-2
160 – Caleb Laney (PLT) won by forfeit
170 – Cole Price (PLV) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 1:47
182 – Carson Maas (PLV) pinned Truett Giles (PLT), 1:35
You have free articles remaining.
195 – Alek Abels (PLV) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 1:15
220 – Kaden Johnson (PLV) won by forfeit
Milford 48, Louisville 18
Milford stopped Louisville in a pin-friendly matchup in the LHS gym. All ten bouts that took place on the mat ended in pins. Milford scored six additional points with a forfeit victory. Brock Hudson, Dylan Jones and Brady Knott posted points for Louisville.
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Konner Schluckebier (MIL) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:06
126 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Eli Vondra (MIL), 5:00
132 – Ethan Zegers (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 4:58
138 – Trent Stauffer (MIL) won by forfeit
145 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Kyler Jones (LOU), 1:23
152 – Jeaven Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:40
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Carter Springer (MIL), 5:55
170 – Isaac Voboril (MIL) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 4:55
182 – Brady Knott (LOU) pinned Thomas Vance (MIL), 1:11
195 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) pinned Wil Rose (LOU), 0:48
220 – Lorenzo Temple (MIL) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:22
285 – Both open
Louisville 54, Lincoln Lutheran 12
Louisville generated a convincing victory over Lincoln Lutheran. Hudson, Knott, Dylan Jones, Reed Toelle, Cody Gray, Will Rose, Tyson Warner, Blake Dickey and Kyler Jones all won matches for the Lions.
Louisville will compete in the Cougar Invite on Saturday. Action will start at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon.
152 – Reed Toelle (LOU) pinned Riley Dawe (LLHS), 3:12
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit
182 – Brady Knott (LOU) won by forfeit
195 – Will Rose (LOU) won by forfeit
220 – Tyson Warner (LOU) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Grant Wells (LLHS) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:23
126 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Hudson Davis (LLHS), 0:58
132 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit
138 – Keyden Uhrich (LLHS) won by forfeit
145 – Kyler Jones (LOU) pinned Alex Suggitt (LLHS), 1:40