CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes shared the basketball court Tuesday night for a doubleheader in the CHS gym.
Plattsmouth girls 51, Conestoga girls 31
Plattsmouth relied on free-throw shooting and rebounding to stop the Cougars in the opening game. PHS went 20-of-25 from the line and outrebounded Conestoga 38-26. Chloe Sabatka led the Blue Devils in both categories. She finished 10-of-10 on her foul shots and hauled in five offensive and eight defensive boards.
Conestoga stayed with the Blue Devils throughout the first half. The team sank several shots in the second quarter to make the halftime deficit 21-14.
Plattsmouth took control of the contest in the third quarter. PHS embarked on an 18-6 scoring spree to create a double-digit margin. The team then iced the victory with its work at the foul line.
Sabatka finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, four pass deflections and one block for PHS. Bella Chappell generated ten points, three steals, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Taylor Caba collected nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Rylee Hellbusch produced three points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kayla Harvey tallied four points, three steals and one rebound, and Katie Rathman posted six points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Kennedy Miller collected four points and one rebound and Lexi Schroeder contributed five rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection. Emma Field made one steal, Lyndsey Caba had one rebound and Jessica Meisinger gave the team defensive work.
Taylor McClatchey guided Conestoga with eight points, two rebounds, three steals, two blocks, one assist and five pass deflections. Jennifer Sedlacek produced six points and six boards and Myah Cummings gave CHS five points, four rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections.
Lindee Watson helped the Cougars with six points, five boards, one assist and one steal. Maddy Schwindt had four points, five pass deflections, two rebounds and one steal, and Sierra Dragoo pitched in three assists and two rebounds.
Hannah Vogler posted two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Olivia Priefert had two rebounds and one assist and Mati Steckler tallied one rebound and one steal.
Plattsmouth 10 11 18 12 – 51
Conestoga 4 10 6 11 – 31
Plattsmouth (51)
Chappell 3-15 4-5 10, Harvey 2-7 0-0 4, Sabatka 2-12 10-10 15, T. Caba 4-16 1-2 9, Schroeder 0-7 0-2 0, Rathman 2-6 2-2 6, Miller 1-2 2-2 4, Hellbusch 1-2 1-2 3, Field 0-2 0-0 0, L. Caba 0-1 0-0 0, Meisinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-70 Totals 20-25 51.
Conestoga (31)
H. Vogler 0-3 2-6 2, Schwindt 2-4 0-1 4, Dragoo 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 1-8 3-4 5, McClatchey 4-8 0-0 8, Watson 3-5 0-5 6, Steckler 0-3 0-1 0, Priefert 0-4 0-0 0, Sedlacek 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 13-38 5-17 31.
Plattsmouth boys 52, Conestoga boys 47
Plattsmouth rallied past the Cougars in the fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 23-23 at halftime and Conestoga led 34-33 with eight minutes to go. PHS used a 19-13 run in the final period to win.
Plattsmouth’s height advantage was a factor in the outcome. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 total rebounds and secured nine offensive boards. All seven players chalked their names in the rebounding column.
Andrew Rathman generated 12 points, six rebounds and one assist for Plattsmouth. Stockton Graham secured eight points, five assists and four rebounds, and Hunter Adkins posted seven points, ten rebounds and two assists.
Tucker Anderson helped PHS with nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Hayden Stromsodt had six points and four rebounds and Chandler Cole produced seven points, two steals and one rebound. Brandt Colbert chipped in three points and two rebounds.
Plattsmouth 9 14 10 19 – 52
Conestoga 7 16 11 13 – 47
Plattsmouth (52)
Cole 3-8 0-0 7, Graham 3-7 1-2 8, Anderson 3-7 2-2 9, Adkins 3-11 1-2 7, Rathman 4-9 4-4 12, Stromsodt 3-6 0-0 6, Colbert 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-49 8-10 52.