OMAHA – Boys soccer teams from Conestoga and Plattsmouth both traveled to Omaha Gross this week to play Subdistrict B-1 Tournament matches.
Conestoga 3, Platteview 1
The fifth-seeded Cougars began the tournament April 29 with a victory over Platteview. Conestoga jumped ahead of the fourth-seeded Trojans with two goals in the opening half. CHS added one goal after the break to create the winning total.
Cesar Sandoval, Ben Welch and Mason Jensen all scored for Conestoga and Grant Froistad produced one assist. Jackson Fluckey posted Platteview’s goal on an assist from Jacob Cargile.
Conestoga 2 1 – 3
Platteview 0 1 – 1
Omaha Gross 3, Conestoga 0
Conestoga returned to Omaha Gross on April 30 to take on top-seeded OGHS. Omaha Gross scored once in the first half and tacked on two goals in the second half. The team improved to 12-4. Conestoga finished its season 3-11.
Conestoga 0 0 – 0
Omaha Gross 1 2 – 3
Nebraska City 3, Plattsmouth 1
Third-seeded Plattsmouth took on second-seeded Nebraska City after Conestoga’s game on April 30. Uriel Cabrales, Logan Hoover and Langston Hoover all pocketed goals for the Pioneers. The team delivered 14 shots against the Blue Devils.
Nebraska City upped its season mark to 5-10. Plattsmouth finished its campaign 2-12.
Nebraska City 1 2 – 3
Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1