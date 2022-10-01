Cougars, Blue Devils run at Syracuse meet

SYRACUSE – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes made their way across the grounds of Syracuse Country Club on Friday during a series of cross country races.

The Cougars and Blue Devils took part in the Rich Ziegler Invite during the morning. The Plattsmouth girls and boys each finished third in team standings and the Conestoga boys captured tenth place. The Conestoga girls did not compile a team score.

Plattsmouth junior Elijah Dix smiled at the awards ceremony when he received a first-place medal. Dix won the race with a personal-best time of 16:06.85. He defeated Joe Majerus of Lincoln Pius X (16:11.28) and Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton (16:18.73) in the final stretch.

PHS teammates Carter Moss (16:42.82, 10th) and Hunter Mazzulla (17:09.42, 13th) added medals for the Blue Devils. The team finished the day with 50 points.

Kaden Simmerman led the Conestoga boys with an 18th-place time of 17:29.76. The Cougars ended the meet with 162 points.

Natalie Briggs continued her strong season with a sixth-place time of 20:19.51. She earned her sixth medal of the year. The PHS senior has also won awards at the Nebraska City Invite, Ken Adkisson Invite, University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite, Wahoo Invite and Plattsmouth Invite.

Lindsey Garcia joined Briggs at the awards ceremony with an eighth-place time of 20:42.78. She set a personal-best mark during the day.

Dani Ahrens gave the Conestoga girls a boost with a medal-winning performance. She earned 12th place in 21:07.00. She posted a personal-best time and collected her fifth medal of the year.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Pius X 25, Auburn 34, Plattsmouth 50, Aurora 60, Beatrice 68, Nebraska City 88, Conestoga, Fairbury, Falls City, Syracuse, Thayer Central, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Norah Stewart (LPX) 19:10.11, 2) Liston Crotty (AUB) 19:26.28, 3) Hannah Bedient (LPX) 19:49.27, 4) Alexis Ericksen (AUR) 19:49.60, 5) Ella Eggleston (AUR) 20:00.71, 6) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:19.51, 7) Kristen Billings (AUB) 20:33.19, 8) Lindsey Garcia (PLT) 20:42.78, 9) Abby Dickinson (LPX) 20:47.71, 10) Addison Perrett (BEA) 21:00.64, 11) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:02.63, 12) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 21:07.00, 13) Jasmin Solona (LPX) 21:09.62, 14) Kendall Hein (BEA) 21:19.18, 15) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 21:24.40

Conestoga Varsity Results

Dani Ahrens 21:07.00 (12th), Elliott Zimmerman 23:29.20 (33rd), Rachel Uhe 25:24.34 (40th)

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Natalie Briggs 20:19.51 (6th), Lindsey Garcia 20:42.78 (8th), Mila Wehrbein 21:30.31 (17th), Jolie Dix 21:58.36 (21st), Ava Nolde 22:28.11 (27th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Evie Barr 23:40.77 (7th), Emmi Newlin 23:46.04 (9th), Alyssa Rubida 24:27.99 (16th), Dani Rozier 28:41.17 (29th), Alyce Combs 29:06.88 (31st)

Boys Team Results

Lincoln Pius X 24, Elkhorn Mount Michael 33, Plattsmouth 50, Aurora 104, Syracuse 121, Auburn 122, Beatrice 126, Falls City 155, Nebraska City 162, Conestoga 162, Ashland-Greenwood 174, Wilber-Clatonia 183, Fairbury 201, Thayer Central no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:06.85, 2) Joe Majerus (LPX) 16:11.28, 3) Mason Houghton (NCY) 16:18.73, 4) Max McCoy (EMM) 16:27.37, 5) George Ivanov (LPX) 16:31.17, 6) Michael Rodgers (EMM) 16:32.79, 7) Jude Storch (EMM) 16:36.52, 8) David Krier (LPX) 16:37.94, 9) Jacob Winters (LPX) 16:40.59, 10) Carter Moss (PLT) 16:42.82, 11) Maceo Nielsen (LPX) 16:45.72, 12) Lucas Gautier (AUR) 16:50.10, 13) Hunter Mazzulla (PLT) 17:09.42, 14) Lucas Steuter (LPX) 17:11.00, 15) Josiah Quinones (BEA) 17:13.22

Conestoga Varsity Results

Kaden Simmerman 17:29.76 (18th), James Kansteiner 18:37.02 (35th), Colton Bescheinen 19:03.38 (48th), Joe Vrtiska 20:33.25 (66th), Ethan Avidano 20:43.22 (67th)

Conestoga Junior Varsity Results

Caleb Avidano 24:11.11 (85th), Calum Jeys 24:34.62 (89th), Casen Crook 27:24.66 (94th)

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Elijah Dix 16:06.85 (1st), Carter Moss 16:42.82 (10th), Hunter Mazzulla 17:09.42 (13th), Alden McKnight 17:56.76 (27th), Joel Moore 18:04.92 (29th), Riley Moore 20:08.20 (63rd)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Daniel Barajas 19:00.01 (18th), Ethan Moore 20:00.96 (32nd), Bobby Walz 22:15.07 (67th), Xavier Schmidt 22:16.14 (68th), Nathan Zak 24:02.08 (84th)