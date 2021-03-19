Cougars, Blue Devils start 2021 soccer campaigns

PLATTSMOUTH – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes kicked off their soccer seasons Thursday night with a showdown at Blue Devil Stadium.

The Cougars were able to win the Cass County contest with opportunistic offense in both halves.

Conestoga stopped the Blue Devils 2-0 in the first match of the year for both schools. It was the first time either program had played since 2019. All matches were cancelled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plattsmouth controlled the first several minutes of action but the momentum swung in Conestoga’s favor the rest of the first half. The Cougars fired eight shots on goal while going against a strong wind in the opening 40 minutes. The team used accurate passing both down the middle and on the sidelines to set up scoring chances.

Conestoga changed the scoreboard in its favor 23.8 seconds before the break. CHS sophomore Jameson Yost moved up the righthand side of the field and launched the soccer ball against two Plattsmouth defenders. Her initial shot was blocked but she recovered the ball and pushed a second attempt into the net.