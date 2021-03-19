Cougars, Blue Devils start 2021 soccer campaigns

PLATTSMOUTH – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes kicked off their soccer seasons Thursday night with a showdown at Blue Devil Stadium.
The Cougars were able to win the Cass County contest with opportunistic offense in both halves.
Conestoga stopped the Blue Devils 2-0 in the first match of the year for both schools. It was the first time either program had played since 2019. All matches were cancelled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Plattsmouth controlled the first several minutes of action but the momentum swung in Conestoga’s favor the rest of the first half. The Cougars fired eight shots on goal while going against a strong wind in the opening 40 minutes. The team used accurate passing both down the middle and on the sidelines to set up scoring chances.
Conestoga changed the scoreboard in its favor 23.8 seconds before the break. CHS sophomore Jameson Yost moved up the righthand side of the field and launched the soccer ball against two Plattsmouth defenders. Her initial shot was blocked but she recovered the ball and pushed a second attempt into the net.
The Cougars put pressure on Plattsmouth in the second half with the wind at their backs. Conestoga took nine corner kicks after halftime and doubled the margin with 25:24 remaining. Addie Priefert found the ball in front of the net and knocked a shot across the righthand portion of the goal line.
Conestoga finished with 17 shots on goal and took ten corner kicks in the match. Yost, Addie Priefert, Chloe Cavanzon, Ella Wilson and Olivia Priefert registered shots on goal against the Blue Devils.
CHS goalkeeper Lindee Watson made three saves during the afternoon. Her most critical save came ten minutes into the second half. She made a diving stop on Plattsmouth’s attempt and then corralled the ball on the ground before PHS had a chance to kick it into the net.
Plattsmouth goalkeeper Kassidy Fisk kept the Blue Devils in the match with her work in front of the net. She finished with 15 saves and made several sliding stops.
The Blue Devils will resume their season Saturday morning at the Plattsmouth Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Blue Devil Stadium. The team will then host Elkhorn at 6 p.m. Monday.
Conestoga will continue the campaign Tuesday with a home match against Seward. The teams will square off at 5 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Conestoga 1 1 – 2
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Conestoga, Yost, 0:23
2nd half: 2, Conestoga, Priefert, 25:24