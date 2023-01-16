Cougars breeze past Boys Town on court

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls set off plenty of scoring fireworks Saturday in their home gym.

The Cougars enjoyed bright smiles on the court during a 53-16 victory over Boys Town. The team built a 22-2 lead in the second quarter and maintained the double-digit gap the rest of the way. All nine CHS players who appeared in the game wrote their names in the scoring column.

Conestoga head coach Mark Skiles said he was pleased with the energy the team showed early in the game. The Cougars played Nebraska City and Elmwood-Murdock earlier in the week before squaring off with the Cowboys.

“It was a good game to end the week on,” Skiles said. “We had a lot of kids who played and a lot of kids who scored. We did a great job of sharing the basketball too, which was good to see. It was just an all-around positive day for everyone.”

Skiles said he was impressed by the way the team passed the basketball during the game. Conestoga ended the afternoon with 15 assists and kept Boys Town’s defense moving with sharp throws.

“In recent games we’ve been stuck in the mud as far as moving the ball around,” Skiles said. “We wanted to make that an emphasis today, and the girls did a really nice job of that. We had a lot of assists and a lot of good passes.”

Conestoga (7-6) got off to a fast start against Boys Town (0-9). The Cougars forced turnovers on the first five Boys Town trips and built a 6-0 lead. MacKaylee Madsen, Ali Gansemer, Alyssa Batt and Davida Garrett scored in the final 2:09 to increase the gap to 18-2.

The team put the game away in the second quarter. Conestoga scored on six straight chances to swell the lead to 30-4. Jameson Yost and Garrett each sank a pair of baskets and Haven Zimmerman and Dani Ahrens made layups in the stretch.

Boys Town held Conestoga to three points during the early portion of the third quarter, but the Cougars regained their scoring spark after that. Madsen and Garrett delivered consecutive layups and Batt generated back-to-back baskets to create a 41-11 spread.

Madsen collected ten points, five steals and four rebounds and Gansemer posted ten points and four steals. Ahrens pocketed five points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Haven Zimmerman notched two points, two assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Yost helped the Cougars with eight points and three assists, and Elliott Zimmerman produced two points, two assists and one steal. Batt posted six points and two rebounds, Garrett tallied eight points, two steals and four boards and Ava Tegels scored two points.

Boys Town 2 6 6 2 – 16

Conestoga 18 12 11 12 – 53

Conestoga (53)

Ahrens 2-4 0-0 5, H. Zimmerman 1-2 0-0 2, Yost 4-8 0-0 8, Madsen 4-10 2-4 10, Gansemer 4-17 1-2 10, E. Zimmerman 1-7 0-0 2, Batt 3-4 0-2 6, Garrett 4-8 0-0 8, Tegels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 3-8 53.