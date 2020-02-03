KEARNEY – Conestoga wrestlers discovered Monday afternoon that their hard work during the season had earned them a trip to a state tournament.
The Cougars qualified for the Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament. Nebraska School Activities Association officials announced Conestoga would be the third-seeded team in the Class C field.
Conestoga will travel to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Saturday, Feb. 8, for the tournament. The Cougars (17-3) will take on sixth-seeded David City (15-3) in the first round. CHS will have opportunities to wrestle two more duals during the day.
Teams qualified for the state duals tournament based on their work in regular-season duals. NSAA officials used a wild-card point system similar to those found in other sports to rank teams for the state event.
Conestoga earned the program’s first trip to state duals. The Cougars will join other programs from Classes A, B and D at the event. First-round action for Classes B and C is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament Bracket
Match 1: #1 David City Aquinas (9-0) vs. #8 Raymond Central (21-6) – 9 a.m. on Mat 3
Match 2: #5 Amherst (14-4) vs. #4 Logan View (13-0) – 9 a.m. on Mat 6
Match 3: #3 Conestoga (17-3) vs. #6 David City (15-3) – 9 a.m. on Mat 5
Match 4: #7 Battle Creek (11-2) vs. #2 Valentine (11-1) – 9 a.m. on Mat 4
Match 5: Championship Semifinal #1 – 2 p.m. on Mat 3
Match 6: Championship Semifinal #2 – 2 p.m. on Mat 6
Match 7: Consolation Semifinal #1 – 12 p.m. on Mat 3
Match 8: Consolation Semifinal #2 – 12 p.m. on Mat 6
Match 9: Fifth-place match – 3:30 p.m. on Mat 6
Match 10: Third-place match – 3:30 p.m. on Mat 3
Match 11: First-place match – 5:30 p.m. on Mat 3