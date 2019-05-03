ADAMS – Conestoga track and field athletes fine-tuned their performances for next week’s district meet with efforts at the Freeman Invite on Thursday.
The Cougars collected medals in multiple events during the day. The CHS girls placed third in team standings with 82 points. The Conestoga boys captured fifth place with 43 points.
Morgan McAndrew, Bella Hogue, Danie Parriott and Jasmine Rainey all generated individual medals for Conestoga. McAndrew and Parriott both claimed three medals and Hogue and Rainey each netted two awards. McAndrew (pole vault), Hogue (100 meters) and Parriott (3,200 meters) all won championships for the team.
Devin Wagner, Dillon Leffler, Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty and Evan Svanda all captured individual awards for the CHS boys. Wagner collected a silver medal in the long jump and a third-place honor in the pole vault. Leffler (400), Fisher (1,600), Hardesty (1,600), Dragon (pole vault) and Svanda (pole vault) all scored points during the day.
Conestoga will resume its campaign May 9 in the District B-2 Meet at Platteview. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Conestoga will compete against Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Syracuse at the meet.
Girls Team Results
Sterling 152, Freeman 106, Conestoga 82, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 81, Palmyra 39, Deshler 35, Lewiston 17, Parkview Christian 12
Conestoga Results
100 – Morgan McAndrew 14.71 (4th)
400 – Bella Hogue 59.42 (1st)
800 – Bella Hogue 2:37.72 (2nd), Jasmine Rainey 2:40.04 (3rd), Danie Parriott 2:40.06 (4th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 5:55.20 (2nd), Jasmine Rainey 6:03.78 (3rd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:28.90 (1st)
300-meter hurdles – Morgan McAndrew 51.96 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga 4:37.08 (2nd)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-6 (1st)
Boys Team Results
Freeman 171, Sterling 128, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Parkview Christian 48, Conestoga 43, Johnson-Brock 29, Deshler 24, Palmyra 19, Lewiston 8
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 54.71 (6th)
1,600 – Jaydon Fisher 5:12.72 (4th), Dawson Hardesty 5:19.73 (6th)
400-meter relay – Conestoga 47.83 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga 3:50.30 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga 9:06.29 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 10-0 (3rd), Jacob Dragon 9-6 (4th), Evan Svanda 7-6 (6th)
Long Jump – Devin Wagner 19-1 (2nd)