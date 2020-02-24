Cougars capture honors at state wrestling meet

Trampe said he was happy to see Snipes and Thonen end their careers with state medals. Snipes claimed sixth place at 182 pounds and Thonen finished sixth at 195 pounds.

“Seniors Owen Snipes and Hunter Thonen are two of the best examples of perseverance in wrestling that we’ve been lucky enough to work with,” Trampe said. “Both wrestlers started the sport in junior high and did not find a ton of immediate success. These guys were together every step of the way and worked hard in the practice room to grow and develop into great wrestlers.

“Both were able to qualify for the state meet as juniors and set their sights on more this year. Hunter was able to make the semifinals by avenging an earlier season loss. In the semifinals he was beat by the eventual state champ, but wrestled well in two tough matches in the consolations to finish in the podium in sixth place.

“Owen dropped a tough quarterfinal match but was able to come back through the backside of the bracket and earn a state medal of his own.

“I’m very proud of these two for the growth they’ve made as wrestlers, but even more importantly as people. Their stories will help inspire younger wrestlers to keep working hard to achieve their goals.”