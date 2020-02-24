Cougars capture honors at state wrestling meet

OMAHA – Conestoga’s storybook wrestling season concluded with a positive final chapter this past weekend at the Class C State Tournament.
The Cougars placed 18th in Class C team standings with 35 points. Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Jacob Dragon, Isaiah Parsons, Owen Snipes and Hunter Thonen traveled to CHI Health Center Omaha for matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Conestoga head coach Sean Trampe said he was pleased with the team’s state performance. Snipes, Thonen and Williams collected medals and the other four Cougars wrestled powerful opponents at the event.
“Overall I thought we had a successful state tournament,” Trampe said. “Three of our wrestlers were able to medal and they’ll get a lot of the attention from the weekend, as they should, but we’re proud of the efforts of all seven guys.
“We went into state talking about the need to raise our competitive level and put ourselves in every match we wrestled. There were very few times where I didn’t think we wrestled our absolute best.
“Every match in Omaha is tough. It’s supposed to be. While we’d like to win them all, it’s not always realistic to think that way. We stepped our level up and I’m proud of the guys for the way they helped raise the bar for our program with their state meet efforts.”
Trampe said he was happy to see Snipes and Thonen end their careers with state medals. Snipes claimed sixth place at 182 pounds and Thonen finished sixth at 195 pounds.
“Seniors Owen Snipes and Hunter Thonen are two of the best examples of perseverance in wrestling that we’ve been lucky enough to work with,” Trampe said. “Both wrestlers started the sport in junior high and did not find a ton of immediate success. These guys were together every step of the way and worked hard in the practice room to grow and develop into great wrestlers.
“Both were able to qualify for the state meet as juniors and set their sights on more this year. Hunter was able to make the semifinals by avenging an earlier season loss. In the semifinals he was beat by the eventual state champ, but wrestled well in two tough matches in the consolations to finish in the podium in sixth place.
“Owen dropped a tough quarterfinal match but was able to come back through the backside of the bracket and earn a state medal of his own.
“I’m very proud of these two for the growth they’ve made as wrestlers, but even more importantly as people. Their stories will help inspire younger wrestlers to keep working hard to achieve their goals.”
Cameron Williams was the third Cougar to claim a state medal. Williams earned third place in a bracket that featured a host of decorated wrestlers.
“Junior Cam Williams qualified in a deep 132 weight class and really had a great tournament,” Trampe said. “After winning his first-round match on Thursday he was able to avenge a loss against Battle Creek’s Owen Lade in the quarterfinals. Lade won by fall at state duals and Cameron was able to flip the script by getting a first-period pin at state.
“In the semifinals Cam lost a tight 2-0 match to the eventual state champion Quentyn Frank from Amherst. Frank had pinned Cameron previously, so to wrestle him to two points was impressive.
“Cameron’s hard work and constant leadership in the practice room this season makes us very confident in his potential coming back next year.”
Ruffner faced a pair of ranked opponents in close matches at 120 pounds. He dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Battle Creek’s Carter King and fell 8-7 to Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta.
Chini finished 2-2 in his matches at 126 pounds. He collected victories over Fillmore Central’s Aidan Trowbridge and Wilber-Clatonia’s Nathan Patak in the first two consolation rounds.
Dragon went 1-2 at 145 pounds. He pinned Doniphan-Trumbull’s Grant Williams in 1:32 in the consolation bracket.
Parsons wrestled a pair of ranked opponents during his appearance at 160 pounds. He battled Archbishop Bergan’s Dylan Marchand and Perkins County’s Jace Wid in the tournament.
Ruffner finished his campaign 42-9, Chini went 45-9 and Williams collected a 38-13 mark. Dragon finished 41-14, Parsons posted a 37-18 mark and Snipes went 43-12. Thonen completed his season 39-13.
Trampe said Dragon, Parsons, Snipes, Thonen and fellow seniors Dillon Leffler, Jaemes Plowman and Justin Pick had helped the Cougars achieve a successful season. The program qualified for the state duals tournament for the first time and earned many individual and team awards throughout the winter.
“The entire senior class has done a great job of guiding our program forward and their impacts will be felt long after they’ve left the mats at Conestoga,” Trampe said.
Class C Team Results
David City 127, Ord 98.5, Valentine 98, David City Aquinas 87, Archbishop Bergan 85, Milford 67.5, Amherst 65, Logan View 65, Broken Bow 62.5, Raymond Central 60, Syracuse 50, Cross County/Osceola 46, Louisville 41, Bridgeport 38.5, Bishop Neumann 37, Wilber-Clatonia 37, Hi-Line 36, Conestoga 35, Wisner-Pilger 32, Arcadia/Loup City 31, Malcolm 31, Fort Calhoun 30.5, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30, Twin River 29, Sutton 27, Fillmore Central 25, Gibbon 24, Battle Creek 22, Madison 22, Chase County 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 15, North Bend Central 14, Oakland-Craig 14, Ravenna 13.5, Shelby-Rising City 13, Loomis/Bertrand 12, Mitchell 12, Wood River 11, Lutheran High Northeast 10, Norfolk Catholic 8, Ponca 7, Winnebago 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 6.5, Johnson County Central 6, Yutan 6, Hershey 5, St. Paul 5, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4, Crofton/Bloomfield 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Perkins County 4, Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Lincoln Christian 2, Ainsworth 1, Columbus Scotus 0, Gordon-Rushville 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0, Lincoln Lutheran 0, Quad County Northeast 0, Tri County 0
Conestoga Results
120 – Braden Ruffner
Dec. by Carter King (Battle Creek) 3-2 (OT), dec. by Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 8-7
126 – Keaghon Chini
Pinned by Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 1:38, dec. Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) 8-5, dec. Nathan Patak (Wilber-Clatonia) 7-2, dec. by Zach Zitek (David City Aquinas) 6-4
132 – Cameron Williams (4th)
Dec. Caden Reedy (Tri County) 6-0, pinned Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 1:30, dec. by Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 2-0, dec. Tobin Olson (Valentine) 1-0, pinned by Colton Rowse (Ord) 3:58
145 – Jacob Dragon
Maj. dec. by Bryce Reed (Cross County/Osceola) 9-1, pinned Grant Williams (Doniphan-Trumbull) 1:32, dec. by Gavin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger) 8-2
160 – Isaiah Parsons
Maj. dec. by Dylan Marchand (Archbishop Bergan) 17-5, dec. by Jace Wid (Perkins County) 6-3
182 – Owen Snipes (6th)
Dec. Eli English (Wood River) 5-3, dec. by Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 8-1, dec. Reilly Miller (David City Aquinas) 4-1, pinned Thomas Barnes (Fillmore Central) 0:28, dec. by Brady Knott (Louisville) 3-1 (OT), maj. dec. by Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola) 12-2
195 – Hunter Thonen (6th)
Dec. Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 7-2, dec. Tucker Alexander (Twin River) 11-7, tech fall by Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 15-0 (5:48), dec. by Aiden Worthey (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City) 3-1, dec. by Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 8-4