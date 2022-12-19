Cougars capture second place at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – The Conestoga boys gained a large amount of experience at Saturday’s Auburn Invite.

They also gained plenty of medals for their performances on wrestling mats.

Conestoga earned second place in the tournament with 145.50 points. Falls City (147 points) edged the Cougars for the team title and Thayer Central (133) finished third.

James Kansteiner (132 pounds) and Gage Totilas (220) each pinned two opponents during their first-place efforts. Kansteiner improved to 8-3 and Totilas upped his season mark to 12-0.

Asher Koehnen (113), Ethan Avidano (145), Carter Plowman (152), Lucas Anderson (160) and Mason Serkiz (170) all left Auburn with second-place medals. Evan Morrical (106), Collin Dufault (138) and Scott Dufault (145) were third in their weight classes.

Conestoga will return to the mat Tuesday in a home triangular. The event had originally been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but it was moved ahead two days.

Conestoga will face Omaha Gross at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will take on Yutan at 7:30 p.m. The Conestoga girls will face Yutan in a dual at 7 p.m.

Team Results

Falls City 147, Conestoga 145.50, Thayer Central 133, Millard South JV 130.50, Lincoln North Star 105, Auburn 63

Conestoga Results

106 – Evan Morrical (3rd)

Pinned by Bailey Thimmes (FCY) 0:30, tech fall by Tevin Delozier (MLS) 15-0 (3:25)

113 – Carson Honaker (5th)

Pinned by Cade Caudle (FCY) 0:24, pinned by Colter Sinn (TCN) 1:42, pinned by Ryder Nichols (MLS) 0:34, pinned by Asher Koehnen (CHS) 0:39

113 – Asher Koehnen (2nd)

Pinned Ryder Nichols (MLS) 3:35, pinned Cade Caudle (FCY) 1:58, pinned Carson Honaker (CHS) 0:39, pinned by Colter Sinn (TCN) 4:34

120 – Calum Jeys (5th)

Pinned by Avery Drohman (TCN) 4:48, pinned by Edwin Carey (MLS) 5:19, pinned by Crew Gulizia (AUB) 5:16, pinned by Carter Geschke (LNS) 1:13

126 – Logan Christensen (5th)

Dec. by Riley Dickerson (AUB) 7-0, pinned by Triston Wells (TCN) 0:23, pinned by Jordan O’Connor (LNS) 0:27, pinned by Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 1:07

132 – James Kansteiner (1st)

Pinned Orion Cattrell (FCY) 2:50, pinned Kleimer Garcia (MLS) 1:04

138 – Jaren Asuncion

Pinned by Eli Daily (MLS) 2:54, pinned by Montae Henry (CHS) 2:02

138 – Collin Dufault (3rd)

Pinned by Eli Daily (MLS) 3:00, tech fall Preston Buckminster (FCY) 15-0 2:19), pinned Montae Henry (CHS) 2:17

138 – Montae Henry (4th)

Pinned by Preston Buckminster (FCY) 1:57, pinned Jaren Asuncion (CHS) 2:02, pinned by Collin Dufault (CHS) 2:17

145 – Jacob Landon

Pinned by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 1:55, pinned Tegan Alexander (FCY) 3:33, pinned by Scott Dufault (CHS) 1:00

145 – Ethan Avidano (2nd)

Pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 1:55, dec. Mason Remmers (TCN) 6-5, pinned by Wyatt Olberding (FCY) 0:57

145 – Scott Dufault (3rd)

Pinned Jackson Olberding (LNS) 1:53, pinned by Wyatt Olberding (FCY) 2:00, pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 1:00, pinned Mason Remmers (TCN) 0:46

152 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Will Porter (MLS) 2:22, pinned Nate Burd (TCN) 5:41, dec. by Robert Gilkerson (FCY) 8-7

160 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Owen Hall (AUB) 1:17, pinned Blakely Sells (FCY) 0:33, pinned by Juan Manzo (LNS) 3:08

160 – Kaden Simmerman

Maj. dec. by Gabe Schmahl (MLS) 15-3, pinned by Vaden Leyden (FCY) 2:42

170 – Mason Serkiz (2nd)

Dec. Kadyn Strecker (FCY) 12-11, pinned by Gunner Mumford (TCN) 0:36

170 – Fabian Montes

Pinned by Christian Sharp (AUB) 1:10, dec. by Wyatt Wason (FCY) 9-2

220 – Gage Totilas (1st)

Pinned Daryl Wheeldon (AUB) 0:47, pinned Dallas Paxton (LNS) 2:42