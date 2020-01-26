MADISON – Conestoga wrestlers claimed a large number of team and individual honors Friday during their time on Madison High School mats.
The Cougars earned second place at the 16-team Madison Invite with 226 points. Columbus Lakeview collected first place with 239 points and Logan View finished third with 205 points.
Twelve Conestoga athletes earned medals at the tournament. Cameron Williams (132 pounds) and Owen Snipes (182) won championships in their weight classes. Williams upped his mark to 26-4 and Snipes improved to 28-5.
Ethan Williams (113) and Braden Ruffner (120) finished second and Keaghon Chini (126) took home third place. Dawson Hardesty (106), Jaemes Plowman (138), Jacob Dragon (145), Justin Pick (152), Isaiah Parsons (160) and Hunter Thonen (195) finished fourth and Trace Widler (120) captured a sixth-place medal.
Team Results
Columbus Lakeview 239, Conestoga 226, Logan View 205, Twin River 188, Boone Central/Newman Grove 147, Howells-Dodge 114, Wisner-Pilger 86, West Point-Beemer 82, Crofton 72, Grand Island 61, Stanton 53, Pender 46, Pleasanton 38, Madison 35, Wakefield 19, Friend 12
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty (4th)
Pinned Noah Wyatt (CLV) 1:53, pinned Edward Pena (WPB) 5:11, pinned by Ashton Johnson (TWR) 5:24, pinned Layne Sturek (PEN) 4:43, pinned by Jacob McGee (LGV) 1:12
113 – Ethan Williams (2nd)
Dec. Kade Nolan (GRI) 7-4, maj. dec. Hayden Johnston (CLV) 12-3, pinned by Gavin Dozler (BCNG) 4:26
120 – Trace Widler (6th)
Dec. Caleb Chase (WAK) 9-4, pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 4:07, pinned Ryan Woitaszewski (WPB) 2:51, won by forfeit over Anthony Clements (LGV), pinned by Kevin Dominguez (CLV) 2:26, daily match limit to Korbe Urkoski (TWR)
120 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Dakota Gullickson (MDS) 1:29, pinned by Anthony Clements (LGV) 0:26
120 – Braden Ruffner (2nd)
Pinned Christopher Thiem (BCNG) 1:04, pinned Trace Widler (CHS) 4:07, maj. dec. Riley Hadwiger (PLS) 11-3, dec. by Dru Mueller (LGV) 4-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (3rd)
Pinned Jagger Plevel (CHS) 0:46, dec. by Lucien Engel (CLV) 10-5, pinned Chase Hofmeister (PEN) 0:45, pinned Dax Davis (GRI) 2:24
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned Kolton Fischer (WAK) 1:55, pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 0:46, pinned by Dax Davis (GRI) 0:58
126 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned by William Grape (BCNG) 3:37, pinned Kolton Fischer (WAK) 2:08, dec. by Chase Hofmeister (PEN) 8-7
132 – Levi Lindsey
Pinned Gabriel Lamprecht (WAK) 4:00, pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 1:22, dec. by Jaxon Schafer (BCNG) 9-4
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Brendon Lange (GRI) 1:23, pinned Levi Lindsey (CHS) 1:22, pinned Logan Jaixen (CLV) 2:14, pinned Hunter McNulty (LGV) 2:25
132 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Beau Zoucha (TWR) 1:09, pinned Keven Maldonado (MDS) 0:36, pinned by Devon Schultz (WSP) 1:30
138 – Carter Plowman
Pinned by Fabian Recinos (CLV) 3:57, pinned Alexander Johnson (PEN) 0:23, pinned by Jaemes Plowman (CHS) 4:01
138 – Jaemes Plowman (4th)
Pinned Josias Sanchez (GRI) 0:10, dec. by Alex Dzingle (GRI) 4-1, pinned Carter Plowman (CHS) 4:01, maj. dec. Jadin Beckwith (LGV) 19-5, maj. dec. Fabian Recinos (CLV) 10-1, daily match limit to Isaac Booth (TWR)
145 – Jacob Dragon (4th)
Pinned Khyler Shortridge (CLV) 0:49, dec. by Mason Tenski (TWR) 6-2, pinned William Karmann (BCNG) 2:36, maj. dec. Jack Baptista (FRI) 16-3, medical forfeit over Wyatt Verzani (WAK), dec. by Chase Pawloski (PLS) 8-7 (OT)
152 – Justin Pick (4th)
Pinned Nathen Kaup (WPB) 1:28, pinned by Jed Jones (TWR) 3:26, pinned Eli Anson (GRI) 2:01, pinned Lorenzo Molina (GRI) 2:32, dec. Miguel Cullum (CLV) 3-2, daily match limit to Zachery Randall (PEN)
160 – Isaiah Parsons (4th)
Pinned Zachary Paasch (WPB) 3:48, pinned by Levi Belina (HWD) 3:26, pinned Spencer Kula (TWR) 2:28, dec. by Ty Miller (LGV) 9-4
170 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Anthony Palmer (WSP) 1:46, dec. by Fred Spalder (WPB) 8-2
182 – Owen Snipes (1st)
Pinned Jonathon Mundahl (TWR) 0:58, pinned Nolan James (WPB) 0:42, maj. dec. Trevor Schmacher (HWD) 9-1
182 – Gage Totilas
Pinned by Trevor Schumacher (HWD) 3:10, pinned Ethan Dale (WPB) 3:27, dec. by Calvin Dather (CRT) 9-3
195 – Hunter Thonen (4th)
Pinned Taylor Weber (BCNG) 0:23, pinned by Tucker Alexander (TWR) 2:55, pinned Ty Tramp (CRT) 3:28, pinned by Austen Smith (CLV) 1:33