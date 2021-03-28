Cougars capture silver medals at Omaha North Invite

OMAHA – Conestoga soccer players were rewarded for their hard work on Omaha fields on Saturday with silver medals.

The Cougars collected second place in the Omaha North Invite. Conestoga played Auburn and Bennington during the morning and early afternoon. The team improved to 2-2 and won away from home for the second time this season.

Conestoga 2, Auburn 0

The Cougars and Bulldogs battled in the first round of the tournament at Omaha Benson. Conestoga entered the tournament as the second seed and Auburn (0-2) was the third-seeded team.

Defense highlighted the first half as the schools played to a scoreless draw. The Cougars changed the game’s complexion after the break. CHS knocked in a pair of goals to advance to the championship round.

Auburn 0 0 – 0

Conestoga 0 2 – 2

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Conestoga traveled to Omaha North for the title match against top-seeded Bennington. The Badgers won their first-round match 10-0 over fourth-seeded Omaha North.