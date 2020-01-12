DAVID CITY – Conestoga athletes gained confidence Saturday with a third-place showing in a major wrestling tournament.
The Cougars scored 154 points in the David City Aquinas Invite. The 16-team tournament included several squads featured in the latest state rankings by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. David City Aquinas is ranked third in Class C, Broken Bow is fourth, Conestoga is ninth and Milford is tenth.
Conestoga vaulted into third place at the DCA Invite with six medalists. Cameron Williams led the way with a championship at 132 pounds. Williams (17-4) pinned all four of his opponents to claim the crown. He scored pins in the first period in his first three matches.
Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Owen Snipes (182) and Hunter Thonen (195) earned silver medals. Ruffner (23-2) won his first three matches and fell to DCA’s Hunter Vandenberg in the finals. Vandenberg improved to 22-1.
Snipes (20-4) registered a pair of pins before meeting Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda in the finals. Duda (27-0) remained unbeaten with a 10-3 victory.
Thonen (16-6) pinned Fort Calhoun’s Jesse Hartline in the quarterfinals and pinned DCA’s Nolan Schultz in overtime in the semis. Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt (24-0) remained undefeated after the championship match.
Dawson Hardesty (106) claimed third place and Keaghon Chini (126) captured fourth place at the tournament. Hardesty improved to 13-4 and Chini moved to 22-3 on the season.
Team Results
Pierce 184, David City Aquinas 183, Conestoga 154, Milford 140.5, Broken Bow 122.5, Twin River 109, Norfolk Catholic 60, North Bend Central 56.5, Nebraska Christian 55.5, Lincoln Christian 55, Fort Calhoun 51, Thayer Central 51, Boys Town 41, Stanton 36, Shelby-Rising City 34.5, Schuyler JV 10
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty (3rd)
Pinned Dominic Conway (NBC) 0:55, pinned Lane Russel (BRB) 1:49, pinned by Ely Olberding (FTC) 3:03, pinned Trey McCoy (FTC) 1:43, dec. Ashton Johnson (TWR) 6-4
113 – Ethan Williams
Pinned Jackson Strain (TWR) 4:20, maj. dec. by Brock Bolling (PRC) 14-6, dec. by Zander Kavan (DCA) 2-1
120 – Braden Ruffner (2nd)
Pinned Grant Gasper (TWR) 1:28, pinned Taneeko Cooper (BTO) 1:52, dec. Jayden Coulter (PRC) 4-3, maj. dec. by Hunter Vandenberg (DCA) 11-2
120 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Hunter Vandenberg (DCA) 0:57, dec. by Avery Drohman (TCN) 11-8
120 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned by Ethan Schmid (DCA) 2:44, pinned Colin Hough (DCA) 4:55, dec. by Cooper Casey (TCN) 8-4
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned by Blake Bolling (PRC) 1:36, pinned by Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 2:29
126 – Keaghon Chini (4th)
Pinned Juan Davalos (TWR) 0:43, pinned by Casey Faulkenberry (BRB) 5:26, pinned Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 2:33, maj. dec. by Zach Zitek (DCA) 12-2
132 – Levi Lindsey
Pinned by Carter Wattier (NFC) 1:39, pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 0:39, pinned by Treyton Waldmeier (TCN) 2:39
132 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Carter Jensen (PRC) 0:57, pinned by Levi Lindsey (CHS) 0:39
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Jaden Smith (NBC) 0:49, pinned Treyton Waldmeier (TCN) 1:31, pinned Beau Zoucha (TWR) 0:45, pinned Carter Jensen (PRC) 3:45
138 – Carter Plowman
Pinned Tommy Svoboda (LCHS) 0:22, pinned by Austin Cole (BRB) 1:18, pinned by Isaac Booth (TWR) 2:01
138 – Jaemes Plowman
Pinned by Christopher Nickolite (DCA) 1:18, dec. Nate McDonald (NBC) 8-6, pinned by Allan Olander (NFC) 3:50
145 – Jacob Dragon
Pinned Mason Tenski (TWR) 2:35, maj. dec. by Jeaven Scdoris (MIL) 14-4, pinned Bryan Valdivia (SCH) 1:51, pinned Dominic Stewart (TCN) 2:31, dec. by Michael Kruntorad (PRC) 7-1
152 – Justin Pick
Pinned by Jed Jones (TWR) 5:38, won by forfeit over Kehinde Frye (BTO), pinned Cameron Schulte (TCN) 0:47, pinned by Carter Springer (MIL) 2:16
160 – Isaiah Parsons
Pinned Adam Oltmer (DCA) 3:44, dec. by Christopher Scdoris (MIL) 12-7, pinned Marcus Eickmeier (DCA) 4:26, maj. dec. Isaac Voboril (MIL) 16-8, maj. dec. by Francisco Mendez (NFC) 13-0
170 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Ian Virka (NBC) 1:40, pinned by Rocco Gehring (TWR) 1:28
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned Harry He (LCHS) 1:51, pinned Sutton Pohlman (STA) 4:40, dec. by Lathan Duda (BRB) 10-3
195 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Pinned Jesse Hartline (FTC) 3:21, pinned Nolan Schultz (DCA) 6:21, tech fall by Carl Mundt (NCH) 15-0 (5:06)
220 – Gage Totilas
Pinned by Isaac Wilcox (NFC) 3:22, pinned by Cole Klabunde (FTC) 1:45