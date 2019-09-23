ARLINGTON – Conestoga softball athletes left Arlington in a positive mood Saturday after collecting a victory at the Arlington Invite.
The Cougars played three softball games at the tournament. Conestoga fell to eventual champion Arlington and Cass County Central in the first two rounds. The team ended the day with a triumph over Columbus Lakeview in the seventh-place game.
Arlington 15, Conestoga 0
Arlington defeated the Cougars in the day’s opening game. The Eagles scored ten times in the first inning and added five runs in the next frame.
Morgan McAndrew led Conestoga’s offense with two hits. Hailey Brenn had three hits and Kylee Bruning, Emily Lingenfelter and Cadie Robinson all drove in three runs for Arlington.
Conestoga 0 0 0 – 0 3 1
Arlington 10 5 x – 15 15 0
Cass County Central 11, Conestoga 1
Cass County Central displayed consistency on offense against the Cougars. The Crush scored three times in each of the first three innings and tacked on two runs in the fourth. Jennifer Katz led the team with three hits and three RBI.
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga 000 1 – 1 3 2
Cass County Central 333 2 – 11 12 0
Conestoga 12, Columbus Lakeview 4
The Cougars rallied against Columbus Lakeview in the top of the fifth. The team wiped away a 4-3 deficit with a nine-run outburst. CHS held the Vikings scoreless in the bottom of the inning to win.
Jaelinn Victor and Ali Gansemer each had big games at the plate for Conestoga. Victor generated three hits and four RBI and Gansemer produced three hits and one walk. Mati Steckler added one RBI for the team.
Gansemer tossed a complete game in the circle. She struck out two Vikings and scattered six hits.
Conestoga 200 19 – 12 10 2
Columbus Lakeview 200 20 – 4 6 5