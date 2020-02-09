CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes geared up for a busy weekend of wrestling Thursday night with a decisive dual victory over Fort Calhoun.
The Cougars dominated the Pioneers 66-7 under the CHS spotlight. Keaghon Chini, Cameron Plowman, Jaemes Plowman, Jacob Dragon, Justin Pick, Dillon Leffler, Isaiah Parsons, Gage Totilas, Owen Snipes, Hunter Thonen and Braden Ruffner posted points for the Cougars.
The dual kicked off three consecutive days on the mat for Conestoga. The team competed in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on Friday and the Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. CHS went to Weeping Water for the league meet and Kearney for state duals.
Conestoga 66, Fort Calhoun 7
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Haley Albertson (FC), 1:48
138 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) pinned Cameron Shaner (FC), 4:23
145 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) won by forfeit
152 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Ethan Shaner (FC), 1:10
160 – Dillon Leffler (CHS) won by forfeit
170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) won by forfeit
182 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
195 – Owen Snipes (CHS) pinned Jesse Hartline (FC), 1:07
220 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned Cole Klabunde (FC), 2:22
285 – Both open
106 – Ely Olberding (FC) maj. dec. Dawson Hardesty (CHS), 9-0
113 – Lance Olberding (FC) dec. Ethan Williams (CHS), 4-0
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) won by forfeit