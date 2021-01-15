Cougars claim medals at Superior Invite

SUPERIOR – Conestoga wrestlers produced a blizzard of winning performances on the mat Friday afternoon and evening at the Superior Invite.
The Cougars captured third place in an eight-team tournament that featured schools from Kansas and Nebraska. Kansas schools Smith Center and Republic County finished first and second with 142 and 125 points. Conestoga collected 120.5 points during the day.
Brink Stawniak, Cameron Williams and Lucas Anderson spearheaded the team’s run up the leaderboard. All three Cougars won championships in their weight divisions.
Stawniak (14-14) claimed the 120-pound title with a pair of first-period pins. Williams (26-4) generated two pins and one major decision during his first-place performance. Anderson (12-9) produced two pins and one victory by injury default.
Braden Ruffner (126 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Carter Plowman (138), Gage Totilas (195) and Dallas Katzenstein (285) also won matches for Conestoga. Ruffner improved to 19-7, Chini moved to 28-4 and Plowman upped his season mark to 25-6. Totilas improved to 15-12 and Katzenstein moved to 5-9.
Chini earned his 100th career victory at the tournament. He finished 29-17 in his freshman season and went 45-9 as a sophomore.
Team Results
Smith Center (Kan.) 142, Republic County (Kan.) 125, Conestoga 120.5, Superior 75.5, Sutton 68, Meridian 51, Alma 35.5, Fairbury JV 3
Conestoga Results
106 – Asher Koehnen (3rd)
Pinned by Carter Brandyberry (ALM) 0:37, pinned by Hayden Neeman (SPR) 1:31
113 – Ethan Gloe (3rd)
Dec. by Brett Miller (SPR) 7-3, pinned by A.J. Polansky (RPC) 2:43
120 – Brink Stawniak (1st)
Pinned Zander Hamilton (SPR) 1:12, pinned Zander Hamilton (SPR) 1:43
126 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned by Kaleb Talkington (RPC) 1:00, pinned by James Dubbs (ALM) 3:29
126 – Braden Ruffner (4th)
Pinned Jackson Huls (MER) 3:51, maj. dec. by Bentley Montgomery (SMC) 9-0, pinned James Dubbs (ALM) 3:09, dec. by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 3-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (3rd)
Pinned James Dubbs (ALM) 3:04, dec. by Kaleb Talkington (RPC) 4-0, pinned Jackson Huls (MER) 3:39, dec. Braden Ruffner (CHS) 3-1
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Carter Wessar (CHS) 2:15, pinned Jackson Pinckney (SMC) 3:43, maj. dec. Lane Barton (MER) 10-2
132 – Carter Wessar (6th)
Pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 2:15, pinned by Scott Marshall (SUT) 0:44, pinned by Jordan Williams (RPC) 0:55
138 – Scott Dufault
Maj. dec. by Aaron Allgood (SPR) 8-0, pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 2:28
138 – Carter Plowman (3rd)
Dec. by Alex Wilkinson (SMC) 15-13, pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 2:28, pinned Myles Jones (SUT) 1:44, pinned Alex Wilkinson (SMC) 5:15
138 – Jacob Landon (6th)
Pinned by Jonathan Dyke (RPC) 0:49, pinned by Alex Wilkinson (SMC) 0:53, pinned by Myles Jones (SUT) 1:02
145 – Lucas Anderson (1st)
Injury default over Connor Gwin (FRB) 0:10, pinned Tyler Everhart (SPR) 3:04, pinned Gunnar Couture (RPC) 1:55
160 – Jabari Parsons (5th)
Pinned by Nathan Hrabe (SMC) 0:15, pinned by Carson Simmons (RPC) 0:40
195 – Gage Totilas (2nd)
Pinned Cason Peterson (SUT) 0:57, dec. by Luke Franklin (SMC) 7-1
285 – Dallas Katzenstein (5th)
Pinned by Vance Smith (SUT) 1:50, pinned by Eli Franklin (SMC) 3:59, pinned Brant Gillham (FRB) 0:27