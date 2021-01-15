Cougars claim medals at Superior Invite

SUPERIOR – Conestoga wrestlers produced a blizzard of winning performances on the mat Friday afternoon and evening at the Superior Invite.

The Cougars captured third place in an eight-team tournament that featured schools from Kansas and Nebraska. Kansas schools Smith Center and Republic County finished first and second with 142 and 125 points. Conestoga collected 120.5 points during the day.

Brink Stawniak, Cameron Williams and Lucas Anderson spearheaded the team’s run up the leaderboard. All three Cougars won championships in their weight divisions.

Stawniak (14-14) claimed the 120-pound title with a pair of first-period pins. Williams (26-4) generated two pins and one major decision during his first-place performance. Anderson (12-9) produced two pins and one victory by injury default.

Braden Ruffner (126 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Carter Plowman (138), Gage Totilas (195) and Dallas Katzenstein (285) also won matches for Conestoga. Ruffner improved to 19-7, Chini moved to 28-4 and Plowman upped his season mark to 25-6. Totilas improved to 15-12 and Katzenstein moved to 5-9.

Chini earned his 100th career victory at the tournament. He finished 29-17 in his freshman season and went 45-9 as a sophomore.