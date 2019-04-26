CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls created a celebratory atmosphere Thursday night with plenty of scoring fireworks against Auburn.
The Cougars collected a 10-0 triumph in the regular-season soccer finale. Conestoga scored four times in the first half and tacked on six goals after the break. The team guaranteed itself a winning campaign by improving to 7-4.
Conestoga controlled the matchup from the opening whistle. Taylor McClatchey put the Cougars ahead when she intercepted a goal kick in Auburn’s penalty box. She slammed home a shot at the 37:48 mark.
The score remained 1-0 until Conestoga delivered a trio of goals in a five-minute span. Sarah Parmer began the scoring surge when she knocked a long shot that rolled along the ground past multiple defenders. Keeli Holliman made it 3-0 when she took an assist from Jenna Curtis and redirected the soccer ball into the net.
The team’s final goal of the half came with 7:10 to go. A Conestoga corner kick landed in the box and pinballed around several players on both teams. Myah Cummings ended the sequence when she rocketed a shot into the net from five feet away.
Conestoga finished the first half with 16 shots on goal and six corner kicks against Auburn (2-8). The team continued that onslaught of offense after the break. Holliman knocked in a goal 0:26 into the second half, and Curtis created a 6-0 advantage with a chip shot that floated into the back part of the net.
The team ended the match with a flurry of goals in the final 9:20. Holliman poked in a rebound off a shot from Mattie Haizlip to make it 7-0, and Parmer went on a fast break from midfield and collected a goal five minutes later. Kelsi Weilage secured her goal with 1:43 to play, and Parmer created the final margin with a goal with two seconds left on the clock.
Conestoga will begin postseason action Tuesday in the Subdistrict B-4 Tournament. The top-seeded Cougars will play either fourth-seeded Nebraska City or fifth-seeded Auburn at 5 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Auburn 0 0 – 0
Conestoga 4 6 – 10
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Conestoga, McClatchey, 37:48, 2, Conestoga, Parmer, 12:27, 3, Conestoga, Holliman, 11:14, 4, Conestoga, Cummings, 7:10.
2nd half: 5, Conestoga, Holliman, 39:34, 6, Conestoga, Curtis, 36:57, 7, Conestoga, Holliman, 9:20, 8, Conestoga, Parmer, 4:26, 9, Conestoga, Weilage, 1:43, 10, Conestoga, 0:02.