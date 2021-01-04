Cougars claim tournament crown

WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga boys climbed into a championship spot on the scoreboard this past week with two victories on the basketball court.
The Cougars defeated Johnson-Brock and Falls City in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. Conestoga stopped Johnson-Brock in a first-round game Dec. 28 and shut down Falls City in the title matchup Dec. 30.
Conestoga 73, Johnson-Brock 48
The Cougars dominated Johnson-Brock for all 32 minutes of their game. Conestoga did much of its scoring damage with defense. The Cougars forced 19 turnovers and pocketed 31 points off those giveaways. CHS made 13 steals and converted a large number of the ensuing fast-break opportunities.
The Cougars put themselves in prime position to win the game in the first half. CHS jumped ahead 21-7 in the first quarter and rolled out 24 more points in the second quarter. The team expanded its 45-23 halftime lead with 15 points in the third period.
Conestoga scored 32 points in the paint and made assists on 14 baskets. The team also kept JBHS from gaining many fast-break chances. CHS committed just 11 turnovers during the afternoon.
Ty Fox and Lucas Michel each guided the Cougars in the scoring column with 13 points. Fox added three steals, two assists, three pass deflections and one rebound in the game, while Michel produced six rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.
Ben Welch also reached double figures with 12 points. He drained a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in four assists, two steals, five rebounds and one pass deflection.
Lane Fox finished the game with nine points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Noah Simones registered seven points, four boards, one assist and two pass deflections, and Koby Vogler secured eight points, five boards, one steal and two pass deflections.
Tobias Nolting delivered five points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and four pass deflections, and Jack Welch tallied six points, four rebounds and one assist. Jayden Widler made one steal, Kaden Simmerman had one pass deflection, Johnny Welter dished out one assist and Evan Svanda helped CHS defensively.
Conestoga 21 24 15 13 – 73
Johnson-Brock 7 16 11 14 – 48
Conestoga (73)
L. Fox 2-11 4-5 9, J. Welch 2-4 1-2 6, B. Welch 4-13 1-2 12, T. Fox 6-11 1-2 13, Vogler 3-5 2-2 8, Michel 5-6 1-2 13 Simones 3-7 0-0 7, Nolting 2-3 1-3 5, Svanda 0-1 0-0 0, Welter 0-1 0-0 0, Widler 0-1 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-18 73.
Conestoga 62, Falls City 58 (OT)
The Cougars took care of championship business Dec. 30 with an overtime victory over the Tigers.
The teams battled back and forth throughout the 32 minutes of regulation. Falls City held a 24-23 lead at halftime and increased the gap to five points by the end of the third quarter. Conestoga outscored FCHS 17-12 in the fourth period to tie the game at 51-51.
The Cougars continued their scoring success during the extra four minutes. The team posted 11 points on the board to secure the first-place trophy.
Free-throw shooting gave Conestoga an edge at the end of the day. CHS finished 11-of-13 at the foul line in the game and made several shots in pressure-packed situations. Falls City ended the day 8-of-15 at the stripe.
The team also made the most of its second-chance opportunities. Conestoga collected 12 offensive rebounds and scored ten points on those extra looks.
Lane Fox put the scoring load on his shoulders throughout the game. He produced a double-double effort of 33 points and 13 rebounds. He finished 7-of-7 at the free-throw line and added four assists, two steals and one pass deflection.
Ben Welch delivered 11 points, five rebounds, two pass deflections and one assist during the day, and Vogler tallied ten points, seven boards, two steals, one pass deflection and one block. Michel chipped in four rebounds and Ty Fox had four points, two rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
Nolting ended the game with two points and one rebound and Simones had two points and three rebounds. Jack Welch added two rebounds and one assist for the Cougars.
Conestoga 17 6 11 17 11 – 62
Falls City 14 10 15 12 7 – 58
Conestoga (62)
L. Fox 11-26 7-7 33, J. Welch 0-3 0-0 0, B. Welch 4-19 0-0 11, T. Fox 1-5 2-2 4, Vogler 4-6 2-4 10, Nolting 1-2 0-0 2, Michel 0-1 0-0 0, Simones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-63 11-13 62.
Falls City (58)
Hogue 1-4 2-2 5, Bredemeier 4-14 0-0 10, Strauss 1-2 1-3 3, Vitosh 6-16 3-6 17, Simon 4-11 2-4 11, Acton 2-2 0-0 4, Uhri 4-8 0-0 8, Kreifels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 8-15 58.