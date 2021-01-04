Cougars claim tournament crown

The Cougars took care of championship business Dec. 30 with an overtime victory over the Tigers.

The teams battled back and forth throughout the 32 minutes of regulation. Falls City held a 24-23 lead at halftime and increased the gap to five points by the end of the third quarter. Conestoga outscored FCHS 17-12 in the fourth period to tie the game at 51-51.

The Cougars continued their scoring success during the extra four minutes. The team posted 11 points on the board to secure the first-place trophy.

Free-throw shooting gave Conestoga an edge at the end of the day. CHS finished 11-of-13 at the foul line in the game and made several shots in pressure-packed situations. Falls City ended the day 8-of-15 at the stripe.

The team also made the most of its second-chance opportunities. Conestoga collected 12 offensive rebounds and scored ten points on those extra looks.

Lane Fox put the scoring load on his shoulders throughout the game. He produced a double-double effort of 33 points and 13 rebounds. He finished 7-of-7 at the free-throw line and added four assists, two steals and one pass deflection.