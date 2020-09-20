Cougars claim victory over Cowboys

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOYS TOWN – Conestoga volleyball athletes wore successful smiles Thursday night after sweeping Boys Town on the court.

The Cougars stopped the Cowboys 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 in a match held at Boys Town’s gym. Conestoga used a multi-pronged scoring attack during the evening. Eight Cougars collected kills and 12 players appeared in the contest.

Conestoga’s defense also made a winning difference in the match. The Cougars scooped up 105 digs and 58 serve receptions. The team also posted four solo blocks at the net.

Naomi Simones provided senior leadership with five aces, 27 digs, 16 serve receptions and two assists. Classmate Myah Cummings helped the team with 26 digs, five kills and eight serve receptions, and fellow senior Taylor McClatchey contributed three kills, one assist and one serve reception.

Allison Lewien tallied six kills, two solo blocks and ten digs, and Amelia Gocke ended the evening with three aces and 23 assists. Hannah Lewien registered three aces and two kills for the Cougars, and Lindee Watson made four kills, one solo block, five digs and five serve receptions.

Addi Andersen boosted the squad with one kill, one ace, 14 digs and 13 serve receptions. Sophia Tegels scooped up 23 digs and 11 serve receptions in the match, and Sophia Ackerman generated five kills and one solo block. Jozlynne Kozak posted two kills and Makenna Crook made three serve receptions.

