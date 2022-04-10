Cougars claim victory over Omaha Roncalli

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes celebrated with wide smiles on their faces Friday night after stopping Omaha Roncalli in dramatic fashion.

The CHS boys collected a 2-1 victory over the Crimson Pride in a game that was decided by penalty kicks. The Cougars claimed the penalty-kick shootout 4-1 to win their second straight match at home. The team defeated Madison 1-0 at Cougar Stadium earlier in the week.

Both teams displayed solid defenses throughout the first half. Omaha Roncalli (4-7) took four shots on goal and Conestoga (3-7) fired a pair of shots on goal.

CHS goalkeeper Aaron Watson kept zeroes on the halftime scoreboard with his work just before the break. He made a key save on an Omaha Roncalli free kick with 1:20 left on the clock.

Conestoga’s offense broke through at the 31:35 mark of the second half. The team earned a corner kick on the far side of the field, and the ball fell in front of the net in the penalty box. Wyatt Renner worked through a crowd of players and knocked the ball into the lower-righthand part of the net.

Conestoga nearly made it 2-0 after a header barely missed the target with 14:40 to go. The team remained ahead until Omaha Roncalli scored with 3:05 left. Alan Flores found just enough space on a breakaway attempt and launched a shot home to force overtime.

The teams moved the ball up and down the field in both ten-minute halves of overtime, but they stayed tied at 1-1 after the final whistle. Fans then stood to watch the penalty-kick shootout take place.

Jack Welch, Noah Simones, Jayden Widler and Kaden Simmerman produced goals for the Cougars in the shootout. Widler was Conestoga’s goalkeeper and blocked Omaha Roncalli’s second kick to give the Cougars the lead. Omaha Roncalli’s third kick bounced off the crossbar, which put CHS ahead 3-1.

Simmerman iced the victory when he lined his kick into the net. Conestoga teammates raced from midfield to celebrate together near the top of the penalty box.

Conestoga is scheduled to resume the season Monday afternoon with a trip to York. The teams will play at 5 p.m. at York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

Omaha Roncalli 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

Conestoga 0 1 0 0 1 – 2

Scoring Summary

2nd half: 1, Conestoga, Renner, 31:35, 2, Omaha Roncalli, Flores, 3:05

Penalty-kick shootout: Jack Welch, Noah Simones, Jayden Widler and Kaden Simmerman scored for Conestoga. Charlie Neuman scored for Omaha Roncalli.

