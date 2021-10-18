Cougars collect league victory over Fort Calhoun

CONESTOGA – Conestoga collected a conference tournament victory on Thursday with a winning effort against Fort Calhoun.

The Cougars stopped the Pioneers 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 in the consolation round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Conestoga (5-19) swept the Pioneers for the second time this season. The team also stopped FCHS in the Fort Calhoun Invite in early October.

Conestoga controlled all three games against the Pioneers with a solid scoring attack. The Cougars finished 67-of-73 at the service line with 17 aces and pounded home 27 kills in the match. Fifteen CHS students saw court time during the evening.

Lindee Watson led Conestoga’s offense with eight kills. She added two solo blocks, 13 digs, 18 serve receptions and two assists and went 11-of-12 serving with two aces.

Ava Tegels finished 15-of-15 serving with five aces. She chipped in five digs and six serve receptions on defense. Sophia Ackerman generated seven kills, two digs, two assists, two serve receptions and one solo block. Amelia Gocke dished out 20 assists and produced four digs and three kills. She also helped the team with four aces in her 15-of-16 effort.

Addi Andersen made six digs and six serve receptions and went 11-of-12 at the line with three aces. Alyssa Batt hammered home three kills and tacked on one ace, and Sophia Tegels delivered two aces in her 10-of-11 serving performance. Tegels also made ten digs, 12 serve receptions and one assist in the match.

McKenna Crook collected two kills and one dig for Conestoga, and Davida Garrett tallied two kills, three digs, one assist and four serve receptions. Morgan Hensch made one kill, one dig and one assist and Bella Basino and Kyler Zimmerman each posted one dig. Raquel Hild had one solo block and Gabi Tranisi and Catherine Ramirez each appeared in the match.

Ruby Garmond led Fort Calhoun (4-22) with 26 digs and 14 serve receptions. Raegen Wells added six kills for the Pioneers.

The Cougars will host Fort Calhoun tonight in a regular-season match. Conestoga will celebrate Senior Night activities prior to the 7 p.m. varsity contest.

Conestoga will end the regular season on Thursday with a 7 p.m. match at Raymond Central. The team will play in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament next week. The tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 25-26 at Syracuse. The state will announce subdistrict brackets on Thursday.

