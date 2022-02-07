Cougars collect medals at Norris wrestling meet

NORRIS – Conestoga athletes captured medals Friday afternoon against multiple opponents from eastern Nebraska.

The Cougars tied for eighth place in the Ron Severson Invite at Norris. Conestoga posted 60.5 points in a meet that featured teams from Classes A, B and C. Three Cougars generated medal-winning performances during their time on Norris mats.

Keaghon Chini highlighted Conestoga’s day with a championship at 126 pounds. Chini (36-11) produced a pin, technical fall and major decision in his first three matchups. He then faced Lincoln Christian’s Isaac Wegrzyn (36-12) for the title. Chini pinned Wegrzyn in 3:55 to capture first place.

Carter Plowman collected second place at 145 pounds for the Cougars. Plowman (36-5) posted a quick pin and an overtime victory in his first two matches. Nebraska City’s Bayler Poston (36-5) stopped Plowman in the title bout.

Gage Totilas earned Conestoga’s third medal with a fourth-place showing at 195 pounds. Totilas (29-10) collected a pair of pins during his time at the tournament.

Conestoga will resume action Feb. 11-12 in the District C-2 Meet at Oakland-Craig. Action is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 and resume at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Central City, Clarkson-Leigh, Conestoga, Fairbury, Falls City, Logan View, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig, St. Paul, Sutton, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Wilber-Clatonia and Winnebago will be at the district tournament.

Team Results

Raymond Central 168.5, Millard West 158, Nebraska City 137.5, Norris 130.5, Omaha Concordia/DC West 105, Elkhorn North 83, Schuyler 83, Conestoga 60.5, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 60.5, Lincoln Christian 58, Omaha Gross 38, Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 0

Conestoga Results

126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)

Pinned Daxx Bender (NCY) 1:31, tech fall Brayden Herring (OGR) 15-0 (3:00), maj. dec. Carter Cline (EMM) 12-0, pinned Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) 3:55

132 – Ethan Avidano

Dec. by Levi Buelt (MLW) 8-1, maj. dec. Aidan Clarys (EKN) 11-3, pinned by Jayson Patchin (CDC) 3:20

138 – Gaige Gillott

Pinned by Cameron Shultz (RCN) 0:30, dec. by Charlie Marco (CDC) 10-9

145 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Zander Baker (WLC) 0:43, dec. Cooper Bice (NOR) 6-4 (OT), tech fall by Bayler Poston (NCY) 15-0 (3:42)

160 – Mason Serkiz

Tech fall by Hayden Schalk (NCY) 19-4 (4:19), pinned by Lane Vesely (WLC) 1:44

195 – Gage Totilas (4th)

Pinned Nathaniel Oehler (EMM) 3:31, pinned by Gabriel Moyao (SCH) 5:14, pinned Anthony Roth (LCHS) 1:49, maj. dec. by Jack Henry (RCN) 13-5

