Cougars collect road victory over Wildcats

CEDAR BLUFFS – Conestoga created a successful storyline Friday night with plenty of winning chapters on the football field.
The Cougars typed up a positive outcome during their 76-15 road victory. Conestoga scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and found the end zone three times in the second period. CHS piled up 326 total yards of offense to win the District D1-1 contest.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased to see the Cougars smile after the game. CHS (1-5) had faced a difficult schedule prior to the matchup with Cedar Bluffs. Weeping Water, Nebraska City Lourdes and Exeter-Milligan/Friend are all 6-0, Palmyra is 5-1 and Freeman is 3-3.
“It was great to see all of our kids’ hard work bring them to victory,” Clausen said. “We played a tough first five weeks of competition and our kids continued to give us great effort.”
Conestoga jumped ahead of Cedar Bluffs (0-6) soon after the opening kickoff. Keaghon Chini put the team ahead by double digits with touchdown runs of 17 and 22 yards, and Lucas Anderson hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Chini on the next drive. Conestoga ended the first quarter with a 35-yard run by Chini and a 15-yard interception return from Anderson.
The Cougars maintained that momentum in the second period. Anderson capped a drive with a run from the 8-yard line, and Jayden Widler returned a punt 55 yards to pay dirt. Carter Plowman ended the first half with a 65-yard sprint down the field.
Conestoga crossed the goal line three times in the second half. Widler and Plowman produced touchdown runs of 30 and 23 yards, and Breckin Berg returned a fumble into the end zone.
Clausen said he was happy with the way the Cougars played on both sides of the ball. Conestoga gained 307 rushing yards and produced 14 first downs during the evening. The team’s defense forced five Cedar Bluffs turnovers and held the Wildcats to a 2-of-10 evening on third-down attempts.
“We had two 100-yard rushers in Keaghon and Carter, which was great to see,” Clausen said. “Our offensive line got the job done and gave them some good running lanes. Our defense did a great job in creating turnovers and putting points up on the board for us.”
Plowman generated 118 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Chini helped the team with six rushing attempts for 108 yards and three scores. Anderson caught one 19-yard pass and gained 46 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Widler rounded out Conestoga’s rushing attack with five carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Renner kept Cedar Bluffs pinned deep in its own territory throughout the night. He produced eight touchbacks on his kickoffs. Aaron Watson added three kickoffs for 127 yards in the second half.
Berg recovered a pair of fumbles and made five solo tackles for Conestoga’s defense. Aydin Smith posted three solo and three assisted tackles, Mason Serkiz tallied two solo and seven assisted tackles and Widler made two solo and four assisted plays.
Anderson finished with one interception and Plowman and Louie Caniglia each pounced on Cedar Bluffs fumbles. Kieran Samson produced one sack and Logan Lutt made one solo and four assisted tackles.
Conestoga will continue the district schedule Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Elmwood-Murdock. The team will finish the regular season on Oct. 15 with a road game against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
“I’m proud of the fight our team has shown this entire season and I know we will finish out the season on a competitive note,” Clausen said. “Our seniors will be taking the field for the final time at Cougar Stadium this upcoming week, which should be a great game.”
Conestoga 36 20 7 13 – 76
Cedar Bluffs 0 8 7 0 – 15
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CHS – Chini 17 run (run no good)
CHS – Chini 22 run (Chini run)
CHS – Anderson 19 pass from Chini (run good)
CHS – Chini 35 run (Chini run)
CHS – Anderson 15 interception return (kick no good)
2nd Quarter
CHS – Anderson 8 run (Renner kick)
CHS – Widler 55 punt return (Renner kick)
CHS – Plowman 65 run (kick no good)
CBHS – Cedar Bluffs 51 run (run good)
3rd Quarter
CHS – Widler 30 run (Renner kick)
CBHS – Cedar Bluffs 8 run (kick good)
4th Quarter
CHS – Berg fumble return (Renner kick)
CHS – Plowman 23 run (kick no good)