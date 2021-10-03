Cougars collect road victory over Wildcats

Conestoga crossed the goal line three times in the second half. Widler and Plowman produced touchdown runs of 30 and 23 yards, and Breckin Berg returned a fumble into the end zone.

Clausen said he was happy with the way the Cougars played on both sides of the ball. Conestoga gained 307 rushing yards and produced 14 first downs during the evening. The team’s defense forced five Cedar Bluffs turnovers and held the Wildcats to a 2-of-10 evening on third-down attempts.

“We had two 100-yard rushers in Keaghon and Carter, which was great to see,” Clausen said. “Our offensive line got the job done and gave them some good running lanes. Our defense did a great job in creating turnovers and putting points up on the board for us.”

Plowman generated 118 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Chini helped the team with six rushing attempts for 108 yards and three scores. Anderson caught one 19-yard pass and gained 46 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Widler rounded out Conestoga’s rushing attack with five carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Renner kept Cedar Bluffs pinned deep in its own territory throughout the night. He produced eight touchbacks on his kickoffs. Aaron Watson added three kickoffs for 127 yards in the second half.