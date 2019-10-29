KEARNEY – Two cornerstones of Conestoga’s cross country program completed their seasons with state achievements Friday afternoon.
Danie Parriott and Bella Hogue represented Conestoga at the Class C State Meet. The two students traveled to Kearney Country Club for the race. Ninety-seven athletes from all corners of Nebraska crossed the finish line.
Parriott claimed a state title in 19:40.44. She burst to the front of the pack at the beginning of the race and led wire to wire. She joined Kari Shields (1988, 16:13 on a 4,000-kilometer course) as the school’s state cross country gold medalists.
Parriott became just the second Class C state champion to break the 19:41 mark on a five-kilometer route. Fort Calhoun’s Taya Skelton also accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017.
Hogue finished 36th in 21:29.48. She overcame a hip injury this season to qualify for her second state meet.
Boone Central/Newman Grove claimed the program’s third state title in the past six seasons with 44 points. The team also finished first in 2014 and 2015. Milford (57 points) captured the second-place trophy.
Class C Girls Team Results
Boone Central/Newman Grove 44, Milford 57, Columbus Scotus 62, Chadron 66, Aurora 94, North Bend Central 94, Lincoln Christian 100, Mitchell 106, Fort Calhoun 114, Wahoo 143, Chase County 173
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (Conestoga) 19:40.44, 2) Logan Thomas (Malcolm) 19:49.93, 3) Jordan Soto-Stopak (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 19:56.37, 4) Laura Hasemann (Wayne) 20:06.80, 5) Zoe Christenson (Wahoo) 20:08.47, 6) Tandee Masco (Milford) 20:10.54, 7) Mackenzie Butts (Chadron) 20:11.54, 8) Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 20:13.50, 9) Madison Wilt (DC West) 20:18.40, 10) Jessie Hurt (Minden) 20:18.83, 11) Mallory Applegate (Cozad) 20:24.39, 12) Regan Hodsden (Mitchell) 20:25.20, 13) Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 20:28.53, 14) Ellie Wilkinson (Syracuse) 20:35.02, 15) Olivia Fehringer (Columbus Scotus) 20:42.56
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 19:40.44 (1st), Bella Hogue 21:29.48 (36th)