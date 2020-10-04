Cougars collect victory in Homecoming contest

CONESTOGA – Conestoga placed exclamation points after many plays Friday night with an energetic display of offense against Cedar Bluffs.
The Cougars sprinted away from the Wildcats during a 76-42 victory. Conestoga piled up a season-best 493 yards and scored ten touchdowns in the game. That helped the team bring smiles to CHS supporters during the Homecoming contest.
“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said. “They worked hard on the game plan all week and they did a great job of battling tonight. One of the things we’ve worked hard to develop is our overall team speed, and that paid off in the game, especially on offense. That put us in a position to get some nice touchdown runs against them.”
The team’s defensive work in the second half made a key difference in the outcome. Cedar Bluffs (0-6) gained 258 yards and reeled off 36 points in the opening two quarters. Those numbers changed to 88 yards and six points after the break.
“We didn’t tackle very well in the first half, and Cedar Bluffs made a lot of big plays because of that,” Clausen said. “We told the guys at halftime that we needed to tackle better in order to win, and they really rose to the occasion. They did a great job of making stops the entire second half.”
The lead pinballed back and forth on the scoreboard throughout the first 12 minutes. The teams showcased a dizzying display of offense with two touchdowns in the opening 90 seconds and five touchdowns in the quarter.
Jayden Widler began the game with a 44-yard touchdown run on the first snap, and Cedar Bluffs countered with a 30-yard jet sweep touchdown by Zephan Kluthe. Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini and Kluthe traded scoring runs in a span of three minutes, and Carter Plowman’s 50-yard touchdown sprint put CHS up 18-14 after one quarter.
Cedar Bluffs regained a 22-18 edge before Lucas Anderson ran 59 yards down the sideline for a score on the ensuing kickoff. Evan Svanda then made a pivotal play in the game when he fell on a Cedar Bluffs fumble near midfield. Conestoga cashed in the turnover when Widler dashed to pay dirt from 24 yards out 9:04 before the break.
A 20-yard run from Widler at the 6:17 mark gave the Cougars a 42-28 lead. Cedar Bluffs entered halftime with momentum after scoring with one second on the clock. Josh Cizek ended a 12-play drive with a run from the 2-yard line.
The game’s outcome remained in doubt after both teams scored on their opening drives of the second half. Widler stretched the football across the goal line on an 8-yard touchdown run, and Kluthe finished a 13-play series with a short touchdown dive.
Conestoga seized complete control from that point on. Chini burst into the end zone on runs of 53 and 32 yards to make it 62-42, and his diving touchdown run with 8:48 left built the gap to 70-42. Mickey Turner-Hickey capped the scoring with a 43-yard run with 3:42 remaining.
Chini carried the football 13 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed two passes to Bryson Berg for 39 yards. Plowman gained 140 yards and one touchdown on seven carries, and Widler crossed the goal line each time he carried the football. He gained 95 yards and four touchdowns on four attempts.
Widler helped Conestoga’s defense with five solo and five assisted tackles. Alrich Rigonios made four solo and six assisted stops, Berg collected three solo and 11 assisted tackles and Gage Totilas posted three solo and six assisted tackles.
Svanda recovered one fumble and produced three solo and five assisted tackles. Anderson and Plowman each made one solo and eight assisted tackles, and Jared Lewis and Brody Hassler each made two solo and four assisted plays. Turner-Hickey recovered one fumble and had one solo and three assisted tackles.
Clausen said the Cougars (1-5) were happy to defend their field on Homecoming. He said the team would like to use the victory as momentum for the rest of the campaign.
“It means a lot to win your Homecoming game,” Clausen said. “This is the first year we’ve done it in a long time, and it’s a really good feeling. It’s nice to see the guys get rewarded for their hard work.
“The boys aren’t comfortable with where we’re at now though. They’re hungry to do more good things this season.”
Cedar Bluffs 14 22 6 0 – 42
Conestoga 18 24 14 20 – 76
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CHS – Widler 44 run (run no good), 11:50
CBHS – Kluthe 30 run (Baker run), 10:29
CHS – Chini 12 run (run no good), 4:13
CBHS – Kluthe 7 run (run no good), 1:16
CHS – Plowman 50 run (run no good), 1:00
2nd Quarter
CBHS – Cizek 10 run (Baker run), 11:54
CHS – Anderson 59 kickoff return (Chini run), 11:41
CHS – Widler 24 run (Chini run), 9:04
CBHS – Kluthe 5 run (run no good), 6:31
CHS – Widler 20 run (Chini run), 6:17
CBHS – Cizek 2 run (Baker run), 0:01
3rd Quarter
CHS – Widler 8 run (Chini run), 11:01
CBHS – Kluthe 3 run (run no good), 2:32
CHS – Chini 53 run (run no good), 0:49
4th Quarter
CHS – Chini 32 run (pass no good), 11:29
CHS – Chini 13 run (Chini run), 8:48
CHS – Turner-Hickey 43 run (run no good), 3:42
