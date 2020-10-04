Cougars collect victory in Homecoming contest

CONESTOGA – Conestoga placed exclamation points after many plays Friday night with an energetic display of offense against Cedar Bluffs.

The Cougars sprinted away from the Wildcats during a 76-42 victory. Conestoga piled up a season-best 493 yards and scored ten touchdowns in the game. That helped the team bring smiles to CHS supporters during the Homecoming contest.

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said. “They worked hard on the game plan all week and they did a great job of battling tonight. One of the things we’ve worked hard to develop is our overall team speed, and that paid off in the game, especially on offense. That put us in a position to get some nice touchdown runs against them.”

The team’s defensive work in the second half made a key difference in the outcome. Cedar Bluffs (0-6) gained 258 yards and reeled off 36 points in the opening two quarters. Those numbers changed to 88 yards and six points after the break.

“We didn’t tackle very well in the first half, and Cedar Bluffs made a lot of big plays because of that,” Clausen said. “We told the guys at halftime that we needed to tackle better in order to win, and they really rose to the occasion. They did a great job of making stops the entire second half.”