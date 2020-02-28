Cougars compete against Cowboys in subdistricts

RALSTON – Conestoga’s success behind the 3-point line nearly helped the Cougars cross the finish line ahead of Boys Town on Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Cowboys survived a 3-point barrage from the fourth-seeded CHS boys to win 72-61. The Cougars tied a school-best mark with 18 treys and sank 41 percent of their 3-point attempts.
Boys Town (12-11) tried to run away from Conestoga in the first quarter. The Cowboys had hot hands early in the game and built a 22-12 lead.
Conestoga responded by firing from long distance in the second quarter. The team finished the first half with ten 3-pointers and moved within 36-34 at the break.
Boys Town’s defense made the difference in the outcome in the third period. The Cowboys limited the Cougars to six points in the stanza and widened the gap to 50-40. Conestoga poured in 21 points in the fourth quarter but Boys Town held the Cougars at bay.
The Cowboys sank 49 percent of their shots from the field (28-of-57) and received big performances from both Uzziah Freeman and Jahad Hart. Freeman scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and added ten rebounds and two steals. Hart netted 23 points, eight assists, four steals, six rebounds and three pass deflections.
Conestoga finished the game 18-of-45 from 3-point range. The Cougars tied a school-best mark they had set earlier this season against Omaha Brownell-Talbot. Both of the 18-trey nights are tied for the fourth-best totals in Nebraska state boys basketball history.
Kobe Gansemer led Conestoga with 24 points. He went 8-of-18 from 3-point range and added three rebounds, three assists and two pass deflections.
Ben Welch went 5-of-11 from 3-point distance and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Lane Fox was the third member of the double-digit group with 13 points. He tacked on nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection.
Koby Vogler notched two points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Jack Welch finished with six points, one rebound and one assist. Ty Fox collected three rebounds and one assist and Wesley Nickels saw court time for the team.
Kobe Gansemer was Conestoga’s lone senior. He provided veteran leadership to the group throughout the winter.
Conestoga finished the year 12-13. The Cougars earned the most victories in one season since the 1994-95 campaign. The team’s 22 combined victories in 2018-19 and 2019-20 are the most in back-to-back seasons for Conestoga since 1984. The Cougars have also accumulated the most victories over a five-year span since 1979-84.
Conestoga 12 22 6 21 – 61
Boys Town 22 14 14 22 – 72
Conestoga (61)
L. Fox 4-14 2-2 13, J. Welch 2-7 0-0 6, B. Welch 6-13 1-3 16, Gansemer 8-19 0-0 24, Vogler 1-5 0-0 2, T. Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Nickels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 3-5 61.
Boys Town (72)
Covington 3-11 2-2 9, Hart 9-19 3-7 23, Sims 2-6 2-2 7, Freeman 10-14 4-7 24, Newman 3-3 0-0 7, Gatwech 1-4 0-2 2, Salgado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 11-20 72.