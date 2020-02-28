Cougars compete against Cowboys in subdistricts

RALSTON – Conestoga’s success behind the 3-point line nearly helped the Cougars cross the finish line ahead of Boys Town on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Cowboys survived a 3-point barrage from the fourth-seeded CHS boys to win 72-61. The Cougars tied a school-best mark with 18 treys and sank 41 percent of their 3-point attempts.

Boys Town (12-11) tried to run away from Conestoga in the first quarter. The Cowboys had hot hands early in the game and built a 22-12 lead.

Conestoga responded by firing from long distance in the second quarter. The team finished the first half with ten 3-pointers and moved within 36-34 at the break.

Boys Town’s defense made the difference in the outcome in the third period. The Cowboys limited the Cougars to six points in the stanza and widened the gap to 50-40. Conestoga poured in 21 points in the fourth quarter but Boys Town held the Cougars at bay.

The Cowboys sank 49 percent of their shots from the field (28-of-57) and received big performances from both Uzziah Freeman and Jahad Hart. Freeman scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and added ten rebounds and two steals. Hart netted 23 points, eight assists, four steals, six rebounds and three pass deflections.