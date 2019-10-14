PLATTSMOUTH – Malcolm made the most of early scoring opportunities to win a district football matchup over Conestoga on Friday night.
The Clippers posted three touchdowns in the first period and went on to defeat the Cougars 40-6. Malcolm (3-4) took advantage of favorable field position during the game. The team forced Conestoga to punt five times and started several drives in CHS territory.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the first 24 minutes proved to be the difference in the game. Malcolm opened the night with a 19-yard touchdown run and returned a fumble for a 14-0 lead. The Clippers added a 13-yard pass and two short touchdown runs to go up 34-0 at the break.
“We weren’t able to get much going offensively tonight and that put our defense in some tough situations with field position,” Clausen said. “Our boys played with good effort during the second half, but our first half was too much to come back from.”
The teams played on the turf field of Blue Devil Stadium in Plattsmouth. The game had originally been scheduled to take place at Cougar Stadium, but heavy rains earlier in the week made it necessary to change the site.
Malcolm controlled the line of scrimmage against Conestoga (1-6) throughout the evening. The Clippers outgained CHS 338-117 and limited the Cougars to three first downs. Malcolm collected 18 first downs in the contest.
Conestoga produced six points in the fourth quarter. Dillon Leffler burst through a window in the defense and sprinted 68 yards for a touchdown.
Leffler finished the evening with 106 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Tobias Nolting completed a pair of passes to Jaemes Plowman for 11 yards.
Owen Snipes guided Conestoga’s defense with seven solo and eight assisted tackles. He made two stops behind the line of scrimmage. Jacob Dragon finished with four solo and two assisted tackles and Leffler posted three solo and four assisted stops.
Wesley Nickels made four solo tackles and Justin Pick had three solo and two assisted tackles. Plowman collected one solo and seven assisted stops, Hunter Thonen made eight assisted tackles and Nolting had two solo stops.
“Owen Snipes had a big game defensively up front for us,” Clausen said. “Dillon Leffler ran the ball hard at running back tonight in his first game playing that position. We continue to see some good things, but we will need to string together some offensive drives to get the ball in the end zone early in games.”
Conestoga moved closer to having 1,000 total yards of offense for the season. CHS has gained 922 yards through seven games.
The Cougars will continue their season on Oct. 18 with a trip to Wilber-Clatonia. The teams are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Malcolm 20 14 0 6 – 40
Conestoga 0 0 0 6 – 6