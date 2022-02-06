Cougars compete against Stanton in MAC Shootout

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Conestoga girls kept Stanton’s powerful offense in a neutral gear with their defensive work in the first half Friday afternoon.

The Viqueens were able to speed up the cylinders of their offense just enough in the second half to drive away with the victory.

Stanton stopped Conestoga 46-25 in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. Conestoga played well against one of the strongest scoring attacks in southwest Iowa. The Cougars held the Viqueens (20-0) to their fourth-lowest point total of the year. Stanton had produced 1,082 points entering the contest and had reached 55 or more points 11 times.

“I thought we did a good job on defense, especially in the first half,” CHS head coach Tony Thies said. “We wanted to make them work for shots as much as possible, and we did that in the first half. They created some more free-throw opportunities in the second half, and that was something that helped them win. They’re a good team for sure.”

The Viqueens jumped ahead 11-2 in the opening five minutes, but the Cougars chipped away at that deficit. Sophia Ackerman drained a pair of mid-range jumpers on consecutive trips to make it 11-6, and Jameson Yost’s driving basket in traffic cut the margin to 14-9. Yost then made a steal and fast-break layup with 1:47 left in the second quarter to create a 16-11 halftime margin.

Conestoga (8-12) held Stanton to just one basket and one free throw in the second period. The Cougars made three steals and two blocks and forced the Viqueens to take more perimeter-based shots.

Stanton relied on junior Jenna Stephens and sophomore Leah Sandin for scoring sparks in the second half. Sandin posted eight points in a third-quarter run that stretched the gap to 32-17. Stephens then poured in a pair of baskets early in the fourth period to make it 36-19.

The game was halted at the 6:56 mark when Stephens scored the 1,000th point of her career. Former Plattsmouth coach Dave Snyder, who now leads the Stanton program, gave her a high-five as her teammates cheered.

Ackerman helped Conestoga with six points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Mati Steckler poured in six points, nine rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Lindee Watson produced four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Yost gave the Cougars four points, two assists and one steal in the game, and MacKaylee Madsen posted three points, three rebounds and one assist. Haven Zimmerman contributed two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Sophia Tegels collected two points and four rebounds.

Ali Gansemer and Danie Parriott each grabbed one rebound for the Cougars. Addie Priefert made one pass deflection and Alyssa Batt and Dani Ahrens each saw court time.

Thies said the Cougars gained a lot of good memories from their time in Council Bluffs.

“I told the girls that this was a great opportunity for us,” Thies said. “We got to have fun today, we played a really good team and learned from it, and we were able to be in this nice arena and get a good experience. I think they enjoyed it.”

Stanton 13 3 16 14 – 46

Conestoga 6 5 6 8 – 25

Stanton (46)

Sandin 5-10 0-0 12, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, M. Johnson 3-6 8-11 14, A. Burke 0-7 1-2 1, Stephens 6-12 3-7 16, Olson 0-4 1-1 1, R. Burke 0-1 0-0 0, L. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Frank 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 13-21 46.

Conestoga (25)

Steckler 2-4 0-0 6, Madsen 1-5 1-2 3, Gansemer 0-5 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 4-6 4, Ackerman 3-8 0-0 6, Yost 2-2 0-0 4, Zimmerman 0-3 0-0 0, Tegels 1-2 0-0 2, Parriott 0-0 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Batt 0-1 0-0 0, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-35 5-8 25.

Conestoga 44, Arlington 33

Conestoga played in the MAC Shootout less than 24 hours after defeating Arlington (5-15) at home Thursday night. The Cougars flew away from the Eagles with a 13-3 run in the third quarter.

“We did a really nice job last night against Arlington,” Thies said. “We put together a great third quarter and did a lot of things well the whole night. I was really happy to be able to have our seniors win their last home game. That’s something that was a big goal for them, so to be able to do that was great for us.”

Steckler played a key role for the Cougars with six points, five assists, six rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Ackerman ended the night with six points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and one pass deflection, and Watson collected eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Gansemer took one charge and secured eight points, three rebounds and one steal. Madsen delivered seven points, four rebounds and one steal, and Zimmerman made a difference with six points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block and two pass deflections.

Yost produced two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections. Batt scored one point, Parriott hauled in two rebounds and Tegels pocketed one rebound.

Arlington 5 8 3 17 – 33

Conestoga 8 11 13 12 – 44

Conestoga (44)

Steckler 2-5 1-3 6, Madsen 3-6 1-4 7, Gansemer 2-11 3-4 8, Watson 3-10 2-4 8, Ackerman 2-4 2-4 6, Zimmerman 2-5 2-4 6, Yost 1-3 0-0 2, Tegels 0-0 0-0 0, Batt 0-0 1-2 1, Parriott 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 15-45 12-27 44.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.