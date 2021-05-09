Cougars compete at Raymond Central Invite

RAYMOND – Conestoga track and field athletes gained confidence in their events Thursday during a trip to Raymond Central.

The Cougars battled teams from across the eastern third of Nebraska at the Raymond Central Invite. The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 29 points and the CHS boys were seventh with 38 points.

Danie Parriott continued her strong spring season with four medals for the Cougars. She dominated the 3,200 meters in 12:26.59, finished second in the 1,600 and placed third in the 800. She won the 3,200 race by nearly ten seconds over runner-up Darby Walsh of Ashland-Greenwood.

Parriott joined Dani Ahrens, Addi Andersen and Haven Zimmerman on a fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team. Zimmerman medaled in the high jump and Sophia Ackerman captured fifth in the discus. She posted a personal-best toss of 98-7 1/2 in the discus event. Ackerman has improved her distances by 28 feet since the start of the season.

Lane Fox helped the Conestoga boys with four medals. He finished second in both the 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles, placed third in the long jump and anchored a fifth-place 400-meter relay. Fox set a personal-best distance of 18-7 in the long jump.