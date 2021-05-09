Cougars compete at Raymond Central Invite

RAYMOND – Conestoga track and field athletes gained confidence in their events Thursday during a trip to Raymond Central.
The Cougars battled teams from across the eastern third of Nebraska at the Raymond Central Invite. The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 29 points and the CHS boys were seventh with 38 points.
Danie Parriott continued her strong spring season with four medals for the Cougars. She dominated the 3,200 meters in 12:26.59, finished second in the 1,600 and placed third in the 800. She won the 3,200 race by nearly ten seconds over runner-up Darby Walsh of Ashland-Greenwood.
Parriott joined Dani Ahrens, Addi Andersen and Haven Zimmerman on a fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team. Zimmerman medaled in the high jump and Sophia Ackerman captured fifth in the discus. She posted a personal-best toss of 98-7 1/2 in the discus event. Ackerman has improved her distances by 28 feet since the start of the season.
Lane Fox helped the Conestoga boys with four medals. He finished second in both the 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles, placed third in the long jump and anchored a fifth-place 400-meter relay. Fox set a personal-best distance of 18-7 in the long jump.
Keaghon Chini, Tyler Fox and Evan Svanda ran with Lane Fox in the 400-meter relay, and Tyler Fox earned fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles. Asher Koehnen added a fourth-place award in the 3,200.
Svanda gave the Cougars plenty of points with a third-place finish in the pole vault. He tied his personal-best height of 10-6 at the meet. He has improved his pole vault marks by two feet since the start of the spring.
Girls Team Results
North Bend Central 140, Fairbury 134, Raymond Central 89, Ashland-Greenwood 60, Lincoln Christian 33, Conestoga 29, Waverly 20, Boys Town 12, Raymond Central JV 8, Norris 1
Conestoga Results
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:29.98 (3rd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:38.74 (2nd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 12:26.59 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Dani Ahrens, Addi Andersen, Danie Parriott, Haven Zimmerman), 4:43.87 (5th)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-6 (6th)
Discus – Sophia Ackerman, 98-7 1/2 (5th)
Boys Team Results
North Bend Central 111, Fairbury 89, Lincoln Christian 88, Norris 73, Raymond Central 55, Ashland-Greenwood 52, Conestoga 38, Waverly 17, Raymond Central JV 0
Conestoga Results
400 – Lane Fox, 53.55 (2nd)
3,200 – Asher Koehnen, 13:34.64 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Tyler Fox, 17.57 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 42.41 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Tyler Fox, Evan Svanda, Lane Fox), 47.45 (5th)
Pole Vault – Evan Svanda, 10-6 (3rd)
Long Jump – Lane Fox, 18-7 (3rd)