Cougars compete at state duals

KEARNEY – Conestoga athletes made their mark on state mats Saturday against three of the best wrestling teams in Nebraska.
The Cougars captured sixth place in the Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament. Conestoga competed against David City, Battle Creek and Amherst and finished with a 1-2 mark. The team defeated Battle Creek 45-33, fell to David City 52-24 and dropped a 48-30 decision to Amherst.
Conestoga head coach Sean Trampe felt it was a huge honor for the Cougars to have a chance to prove themselves against top-notch competition. He said CHS coaches wanted wrestlers to be proud of their accomplishments and use the trip as a springboard to future success.
“The experience at state duals is valuable for all of our wrestlers in many different ways,” Trampe said. “Qualifying for the tournament helps validate all of the hard work they have put into their seasons. It gives the wrestlers a chance to really understand the team aspect of wrestling, which is often viewed as a more individual sport.
“Apart from that, each wrestler that competed was able to see a heightened level of competition and that can be a great wakeup call as we prepare for the district and state tournaments. We definitely got our eyes opened in a couple of spots, but I’m confident that we can use the experience to help us positively prepare for the weekends ahead.”
Third-seeded Conestoga began the tournament with a 9 a.m. match against David City. The sixth-seeded Scouts snapped a 12-12 tie by winning eight of the final ten weight classes.
The match was the first time many of the Cougars had wrestled in front of such a large crowd. More than 2,500 people filled seats in the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exposition Center in Kearney to watch matchups in Classes B and C.
“There were nerves early on in our first dual out that cost us in matches, so we have to be aware of the importance of getting a fast start from the get-go,” Trampe said. “Getting to learn that lesson ahead of districts is going to play to our favor as we begin wrestling on (Feb. 14).
The Cougars guaranteed themselves a top-six finish with their victory over Battle Creek. The teams were tied at 15-15 and 21-21 before Conestoga moved ahead. CHS claimed four of the final six matches to win.
Fifth-seeded Amherst stopped the Cougars in the fifth-place match. The Broncos won four of the final five weight classes to secure the victory.
Trampe said senior Jaemes Plowman gave one of the standout performances for Conestoga at the tournament. Plowman entered the day 15-10 and knocked off a pair of stout opponents. He defeated Battle Creek’s Kobe Thompson 7-3 and Amherst’s Morgan Shields 9-8. Thompson was 29-4 and Shields was 18-6 prior to the tournament.
“One wrestler I have to make special mention of is senior Jaemes Plowman,” Trampe said. “Jaemes’ year started off a bit late and it took him a while to find his confidence, but he was incredible on Saturday. We were able to put him in tough situations and trust that we could win, and he delivered two huge wins against very high-quality opponents.
“Seeing him wrestle beyond his norm was something that I think will inspire a lot of confidence in our other wrestlers as we head into the postseason.”
Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Jacob Dragon and Hunter Thonen won matches against David City. Ethan Williams, Chini, Plowman, Dragon, Isaiah Parsons, Owen Snipes, Thonen and Dawson Hardesty produced victories against Battle Creek, and Ruffner, Plowman, Dragon, Pick, Snipes and Hardesty defeated Amherst opponents.
“As we were able to loosen up and just have fun with our matches we began to see more of our full capabilities come out,” Trampe said. “We talked to our guys about the unimportance of records in our matches. It doesn’t matter what the other guy’s singlet says or what his last name is. It matters that we wrestle our best and take control of our matches. We had a few guys who really stepped up and took that to heart.”
Trampe said the Cougars would use the state duals results as motivation for the rest of their season. The team will compete in the District C-3 Tournament at Oakland-Craig Feb. 14-15. The Class C State Tournament will run Feb. 20-22 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
“We are going to take the lessons learned from the state duals tournament and use them to guide our last few days of practice,” Trampe said. “There are plenty of things that we can clean up and change the outcomes of our matches going forward, and our guys understand that.
“I feel like most of our wrestlers were able to build a lot of confidence in themselves throughout the state duals tournament and we were also humbled in a few places, which will serve as a good kickstart to work hard this week in practice and get back on top of our game.
“We understand that while state duals is a huge accomplishment and honor, it isn’t the biggest part of our season. We have to be better, we will be better and our best is yet to come.”
David City 52, Conestoga 24
106 – Zach Bongers (DVD) pinned Dawson Hardesty (CHS), 1:47
113 – Simon Schindler (DVD) pinned Ethan Williams (CHS), 3:26
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Ethan Zegers (DVD), 3:16
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Ethan Underwood (DVD), 2:47
132 – Clayton Harris (DVD) dec. Cameron Williams (CHS), 8-4
138 – Zackary Barlean (DVD) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 3:19
145 – Jacson Valentine (DVD) pinned Jaemes Plowman (CHS), 1:31
152 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Harley Eickmeier (DVD), 0:27
160 – Tre Daro (DVD) maj. dec. Isaiah Parsons (CHS), 16-7
170 – Dylan Vodicka (DVD) pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS), 2:13
182 – Spencer Allen (DVD) dec. Owen Snipes (CHS), 6-3
195 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned James Escamilla (DVD), 3:31
220 – Wayne Moore (DVD) won by forfeit
285 – Jake Ingwersen (DVD) won by forfeit
Conestoga 45, Battle Creek 33
113 – Ethan Williams (CHS) pinned Hunter Kreikemeier (BTC), 1:46
120 – Carter King (BTC) dec. Braden Ruffner (CHS), 4-2 (3OT)
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Boston Reeves (BTC), 2:32
132 – Owen Lade (BTC) pinned Cameron Williams (CHS), 2:31
138 – Korbyn Battershaw (BTC) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 5:53
145 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) dec. Kobe Thompson (BTC), 7-3
152 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Kaden Warneke (BTC), 0:37
160 – Traven Croghan (BTC) pinned Justin Pick (CHS), 1:38
170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) pinned Kaleb Kummer (BTC), 1:26
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) pinned Kase Thompson (BTC), 2:26
195 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned Preston Henn (BTC), 0:42
220 – Jacob Ottis (BTC) won by forfeit
285 – Dahlas Zlomke (BTC) won by forfeit
106 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) pinned Jaxson Hassler (BTC), 2:47
Amherst 48, Conestoga 30
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) tech fall Creyton Cumpston (AMH), 16-1
126 – Isaiah Shields (AMH) pinned Keaghon Chini (CHS), 1:59
132 – Quentyn Frank (AMH) pinned Cameron Williams (CHS), 5:24
138 – Josh Klingelhoefer (AMH) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 1:27
145 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) dec. Morgan Shields (AMH), 9-8
152 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Jakob Graham (AMH), 0:46
160 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Ripkin Gallaway (AMH), 0:19
170 – Riley Gallaway (AMH) pinned Isaiah Parsons (CHS), 1:26
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) maj. dec. Drew Bogard (AMH), 10-2
195 – Cole Stokebrand (AMH) pinned Hunter Thonen (CHS), 3:03
220 – Jarin Potts (AMH) won by forfeit
285 – Jaxon Taubenheim (AMH) won by forfeit
106 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) pinned Taleah Thomas (AMH), 1:09
113 – Ian Hughes (AMH) pinned Ethan Williams (CHS), 5:55