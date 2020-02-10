Cougars compete at state duals

“One wrestler I have to make special mention of is senior Jaemes Plowman,” Trampe said. “Jaemes’ year started off a bit late and it took him a while to find his confidence, but he was incredible on Saturday. We were able to put him in tough situations and trust that we could win, and he delivered two huge wins against very high-quality opponents.

“Seeing him wrestle beyond his norm was something that I think will inspire a lot of confidence in our other wrestlers as we head into the postseason.”

Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Jacob Dragon and Hunter Thonen won matches against David City. Ethan Williams, Chini, Plowman, Dragon, Isaiah Parsons, Owen Snipes, Thonen and Dawson Hardesty produced victories against Battle Creek, and Ruffner, Plowman, Dragon, Pick, Snipes and Hardesty defeated Amherst opponents.

“As we were able to loosen up and just have fun with our matches we began to see more of our full capabilities come out,” Trampe said. “We talked to our guys about the unimportance of records in our matches. It doesn’t matter what the other guy’s singlet says or what his last name is. It matters that we wrestle our best and take control of our matches. We had a few guys who really stepped up and took that to heart.”