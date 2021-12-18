Cougars compete in basketball games

YUTAN – Conestoga athletes made trips to Yutan on Friday night for a pair of Nebraska Capitol Conference basketball games.

Yutan 33, Conestoga girls 32

Conestoga gave Yutan a stern test in the first game of the night. The Cougars closed the halftime gap to 17-14 and remained within striking distance the entire second half. The team moved within one point in the final minute.

The Cougars benefited from their hustle plays in the rebounding department. Conestoga came down with 30 rebounds and pulled in 24 boards on the defensive end. The team’s work on the glass kept Yutan from getting many second-chance baskets.

Sophia Ackerman guided Conestoga with 12 points, six rebounds, one steal, one block and three pass deflections. Mati Steckler produced eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one pass deflection, and Jameson Yost generated eight points, five boards and four assists.

MacKaylee Madsen and Ali Gansemer each took one charge on defense. Madsen added two points, two rebounds and two assists and Gansemer chipped in three rebounds. Haven Zimmerman helped the team with five rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one pass deflection.

Conestoga 5 9 9 9 – 32

Yutan 11 6 11 5 – 33

Conestoga (32)

Steckler 3-8 1-3 8, Madsen 1-7 0-0 2, Gansemer 1-7 0-0 2, Yost 2-6 3-4 8, Ackerman 5-7 2-2 12, Zimmerman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 12-35 6-11 32.

Yutan 56, Conestoga boys 43

The Conestoga boys tried to escape an early deficit against the Chieftains. Yutan opened the game with a 15-2 run and maintained the lead after that. Conestoga moved within 26-18 by halftime, but Yutan relied on a balanced scoring attack to preserve the victory.

Ben Denly and Jake Richmond each posted 15 points for Yutan. Nolan Timm (11) and Sam Petersen (10) added double-figure point totals.

Conestoga 2 16 10 15 – 43

Yutan 15 11 13 17 – 56

