Cougars compete in cross country meet

ARLINGTON – Conestoga athletes journeyed to the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday for cross country action against multiple schools.

CHS girls and boys participated in the Arlington Invite on a cool and wet day. Athletes on both squads improved their times from their first two meets of the season.

Danie Parriott and Dani Ahrens guided the Conestoga girls. Parriott placed third in 21:12.83 and Ahrens earned a 14th-place medal in 23:21.57. Jessica Poirier and Shelby Curlo added times for the team.

Kaden Simmerman, Braden Ruffner, Dawson Hardesty and Ethan Williams finished in the top 30 spots for the Conestoga boys. Trace Widler and Ethan Avidano added times for the Cougars.

Girls Team Results

DC West 19, Fort Calhoun 29, Conestoga 54, West Point-Beemer 62, Logan View 72, Arlington, David City, College View Academy, Omaha Concordia no team scores

Girls Top 15 Results