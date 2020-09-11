Cougars compete in cross country meet

ARLINGTON – Conestoga athletes journeyed to the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday for cross country action against multiple schools.
CHS girls and boys participated in the Arlington Invite on a cool and wet day. Athletes on both squads improved their times from their first two meets of the season.
Danie Parriott and Dani Ahrens guided the Conestoga girls. Parriott placed third in 21:12.83 and Ahrens earned a 14th-place medal in 23:21.57. Jessica Poirier and Shelby Curlo added times for the team.
Kaden Simmerman, Braden Ruffner, Dawson Hardesty and Ethan Williams finished in the top 30 spots for the Conestoga boys. Trace Widler and Ethan Avidano added times for the Cougars.
Girls Team Results
DC West 19, Fort Calhoun 29, Conestoga 54, West Point-Beemer 62, Logan View 72, Arlington, David City, College View Academy, Omaha Concordia no team scores
Girls Top 15 Results
1) Bria Bench (FTC) 20:47.14, 2) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 21:08.45, 3) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:12.83, 4) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:25.33, 5) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:54.36, 6) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:55.35, 7) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 22:05.56, 8) Abaigeal Aydt (DCW) 22:12.69, 9) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 22:25.81, 10) Natalie Darrough (CVA), 11) Abbey Matthew (OCN) 22:51.50, 12) Brynn Eckhart (ARL) 23:00.79, 13) Katie Carlson (CVA) 23:17.48, 14) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 23:21.57, 15) Reagan Neufind (OCN) 23:23.27
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:12.83 (3rd), Dani Ahrens 23:21.57 (14th), Jessica Poirier 30:11.34 (27th), Shelby Curlo 37:04.31 (35th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 20, DC West 42, Arlington 52, Omaha Concordia 78, West Point-Beemer 84, Logan View 97, Conestoga 100, David City 157, College View Academy no team score
Boys Top 15 Results
1) Brandon Mitzel (WPB) 17:13.98, 2) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:44.51, 3) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:48.95, 4) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:53.82, 5) Colby Grefe (ARL) 18:06.56, 6) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:08.95, 7) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 18:11.33, 8) Kayl Francis (LGV) 18:20.52, 9) Parker Gaston (DCW) 18:21.81, 10) Sam Peters (LGV) 18:35.47, 11) John McKennan (FTC) 18:35.58, 12) Edward DeLashmutt (DCW) 18:37.75, 13) Nolan May (ARL) 18:38.49, 14) Zach McArdle (DCW) 18:42.59, 15) Connor Flesner (ARL) 18:49.75
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:31.86 (22nd), Braden Ruffner 19:46.54 (23rd), Dawson Hardesty 20:01.23 (26th), Ethan Williams 20:08.83 (29th), Trace Widler 21:12.15 (31st), Ethan Avidano 22:05.16 (36th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!