Cougars compete in first game of season

FRIEND – Exeter-Milligan/Friend used a powerful offense to post a home victory over Conestoga on Friday night.

The Bobcats scored seven times in the first half and went on to win 54-26. The team snapped an early 6-6 tie with three straight touchdowns in the opening quarter. E-M/F crossed the goal line three times in the second period to create the winning margin.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars showed improvement in the final two quarters. He said the team would focus on those plays moving forward.

“We struggled to get things going on both sides of the ball in the first half,” Clausen said. “We had a great kickoff return in the first quarter to set up our first touchdown, but struggled to get anything else going. Our boys came together as a team in the second half and we were able to do some good things.”

Conestoga answered an early E-M/F touchdown with a scoring drive of its own. Cameron Williams returned the E-M/F kickoff 68 yards to put the team in prime position. CHS quarterback Tobias Nolting ended the series with a run from the 1-yard line.