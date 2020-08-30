Cougars compete in first game of season

FRIEND – Exeter-Milligan/Friend used a powerful offense to post a home victory over Conestoga on Friday night.
The Bobcats scored seven times in the first half and went on to win 54-26. The team snapped an early 6-6 tie with three straight touchdowns in the opening quarter. E-M/F crossed the goal line three times in the second period to create the winning margin.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars showed improvement in the final two quarters. He said the team would focus on those plays moving forward.
“We struggled to get things going on both sides of the ball in the first half,” Clausen said. “We had a great kickoff return in the first quarter to set up our first touchdown, but struggled to get anything else going. Our boys came together as a team in the second half and we were able to do some good things.”
Conestoga answered an early E-M/F touchdown with a scoring drive of its own. Cameron Williams returned the E-M/F kickoff 68 yards to put the team in prime position. CHS quarterback Tobias Nolting ended the series with a run from the 1-yard line.
Conestoga went into the end zone three times in the second half. Keaghon Chini dashed 20 yards to pay dirt in the third quarter, and Carter Plowman posted a touchdown run from the 7-yard line in the fourth period. Lucas Anderson sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown later in the final stanza.
Nolting ran 23 times for 55 yards and completed one 38-yard pass to Chini during the evening. Anderson carried the football five times for 53 yards, Chini gained 34 yards on six attempts and Plowman had 19 yards on six carries.
Williams paced Conestoga’s defense with eight solo and two assisted tackles. He made two stops for loss and recovered one fumble. Mickey Turner-Hickey generated four solo and five assisted tackles, Wyatt Renner tallied four solo tackles and Gage Totilas collected three solo and four assisted stops.
Brody Hassler produced two solo and three assisted tackles and Plowman and Bryson Berg each had two solo tackles. Anderson added one fumble recovery for the team. Renner produced touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs for Conestoga.
Conestoga 6 0 8 12 – 26
E-M/F 30 24 0 0 – 54
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EMF – 58 run (run good)
CHS – Nolting 1 run (run no good)
EMF – 3 run (run no good)
EMF – 1 run (run good)
EMF – 10 run (run good)
2nd Quarter
EMF – 30 pass (run good)
EMF – 17 run (run good)
EMF – 28 pass (run good)
3rd Quarter
CHS – Chini 20 run (Nolting run)
4th Quarter
CHS – Plowman 7 run (run no good)
CHS – Anderson 30 run (run no good)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!