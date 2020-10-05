Cougars compete in Fort Calhoun Invite

FORT CALHOUN – Conestoga athletes faced a trio of teams Saturday morning during action at the Fort Calhoun Invite.
The Cougars squared off with Fort Calhoun, Boys Town and Omaha Concordia at the tournament. Conestoga (3-21) defeated Boys Town and fell to Fort Calhoun and Omaha Concordia.
Fort Calhoun 2, Conestoga 0
The Pioneers opened the tournament with a 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Conestoga. Fort Calhoun (8-9) sprinted out to quick leads in both games and advanced to the championship bracket.
Conestoga 2, Boys Town 0
The Cougars rebounded with a 25-15, 25-12 victory over Boys Town (1-18). Conestoga took an early lead in game one and ended the stanza on an ace by Naomi Simones.
The Cougars carried that momentum with them into game two. Amelia Gocke served two aces and Myah Cummings and Sophia Ackerman each had kills to give CHS a 7-0 lead. A kill from Lindee Watson and ace by Addi Andersen made it 13-3, and a kill from Cummings boosted the gap to 20-7.
Omaha Concordia 2, Conestoga 0
Omaha Concordia stopped the Cougars 25-21, 25-10 in the final match of the day. Omaha Concordia improved to 6-14.
The teams battled throughout a close first game. A kill from Cummings gave Conestoga a 10-8 lead, and she produced consecutive aces to help the Cougars keep a 15-14 advantage. A kill by Watson then snapped a 16-16 tie in Conestoga’s favor.
Omaha Concordia freshman Kaelin Pribyl played a key role the rest of the game. She knocked home a kill on an overpass to give the Mustangs an 18-17 lead, and she blasted two straight kills to make it 21-18. Her tip kill on game point let Omaha Concordia go ahead in the match.
Omaha Concordia controlled action throughout game two. The team went ahead 17-1 and ended the match on Pribyl’s hard kill.
Watson finished with two kills and one ace for Conestoga, and Cummings collected one kill and two aces. Taylor McClatchey posted two kills and Ackerman and Allison Lewien each made one kill. Gocke, Simones and Sophia Tegels each pocketed one ace.
Conestoga will host Falls City for Parents Night and Senior Night on Tuesday. The Cougars and Tigers will play at 6 p.m. The Cougars will host Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for a triangular at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
