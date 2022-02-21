Cougars compete in state wrestling meet

OMAHA – Three Conestoga athletes spent time on state tournament mats this week during action in Omaha.

Conestoga senior Keaghon Chini and juniors Carter Plowman and Gage Totilas represented the school at the Class C State Tournament. The Cougars finished 29th in Class C team standings with 18 points. All wrestling matches took place at CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Chini headlined the team’s trip with a third-place medal at 126 pounds. He finished his season 44-13.

Chini began his tournament Thursday morning by winning his first-round match 3-2 over Elkhorn Valley’s Zack Hartl (32-13). He gained the lead in the third period and held off a late challenge from Hartl to advance.

Chini then squared off with O’Neill’s John Alden (39-4) in the quarterfinals. Chini tied the match at 2-2 with an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period. The veterans then traded points in a back-and-forth third period that ended with Alden on top 10-6.

Chini catapulted his way through the consolation bracket with two victories on Friday. He pinned Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther (34-11) in 42 seconds in the morning session. He then guaranteed himself a medal on Friday night with his work against Superior’s Hayden Neeman (35-7). He defeated Neeman 7-3.

Chini moved into the third-place match on Saturday morning by winning 8-2 over St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker (40-13). He ended his career by pinning Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells (54-7) in 3:59.

Plowman competed against Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs (47-10) in the first round of the 145-pound bracket. They were tied 2-2 after the first period and the score remained knotted at 6-6 after the second period. Hinrichs scored with 20 seconds left in the third period to edge Plowman 8-6.

David City’s Ethan Underwood (33-19) faced Plowman in Friday morning’s consolation round. Underwood won 8-6 to advance in the tournament. Plowman finished his campaign 40-7.

Totilas battled Amherst’s Brody Bogard (23-5) in the first round of the 195-pound bracket. They went back and forth throughout a match that featured many scoring moves. Totilas trailed 11-9 with 1:21 to go and moved within 11-10. He nearly collected a takedown in the final seconds but Bogard held on until the clock ran out.

Totilas returned to the mat Friday morning for a bout with Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield. Tramp (34-16) pinned Totilas in 4:29. Totilas ended his season 32-13.

Class C Team Results

David City Aquinas 141, Central City 104.5, Milford 98, Crofton/Bloomfield 94, Battle Creek 92, David City 89.5, O’Neill 89, Valentine 82, Fillmore Central 57, Logan View 56, Raymond Central 45, St. Paul 44, Falls City 43, Ord 38, Malcolm 36, Bishop Neumann 35.5, Amherst 34, Archbishop Bergan 30, Cross County/Osceola 30, Syracuse 30, Wood River 30, Hershey 25, Superior 24, Centennial 22, Tekamah-Herman 22, Norfolk Catholic 21, Grand Island Central Catholic 20, Mitchell 19, Conestoga 18, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 18, Arcadia/Loup City 17, Chase County 16, Fairbury 16, Gibbon 16, Twin River 16, Yutan 15, Lincoln Lutheran 14, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 13, Lincoln Christian 13, Wilber-Clatonia 9, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 8, Gordon-Rushville 7, Tri County 7, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 5, Centura 4, Johnson County Central 3, North Bend Central 3, Quad County Northeast 3, Elkhorn Valley 2, Kearney Catholic 2, Oakland-Craig 1, West Holt 1, Arlington 0, Clarkson-Leigh 0, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0, Ponca 0

Conestoga Results

126 – Keaghon Chini

Dec. Zack Hartl (Elkhorn Valley) 3-2, dec. by John Alden (O’Neill) 10-6, pinned Sam Luther (Kearney Catholic) 0:42, dec. Hayden Neeman (Superior) 7-3, dec. Kaleb Baker (St. Paul) 8-2, pinned Grant Wells (Lincoln Lutheran) 3:59

145 – Carter Plowman

Dec. by Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 8-6, dec. by Ethan Underwood (David City) 8-6

195 – Gage Totilas

Dec. by Brody Bogard (Amherst) 11-10, pinned by Ty Tramp (Crofton/Bloomfield) 4:29

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.