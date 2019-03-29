WILBER – Conestoga track and field teams made the trek to Wilber-Clatonia Tuesday for action in a host of events.
The Conestoga girls placed fourth in team standings with 52 points and the CHS boys were ninth with one point. The Cougars battled multiple schools from the southern part of the state.
Bella Hogue highlighted Conestoga’s trip with a golden effort in three events. Hogue claimed championships in the 200 meters (28.12 seconds), 400 (1:00.20) and 800 (2:31.22). She defeated Sterling’s Nicole Harms (28.65) to win the 200-meter crown, and she flew past the rest of the field in the other two races. She won the 400 by 3.1 seconds and the 800 by 4.6 seconds.
Danie Parriott claimed second place in the 3,200 and fourth place in the 1,600 for CHS. Jasmine Rainey (1,600) and Morgan McAndrew (pole vault) both earned individual medals, and the Conestoga 3,200-meter relay team captured fourth place.
Dillon Leffler put the Conestoga boys on the scoreboard with a sixth-place medal in the 400. Several other Cougars finished just outside of medal contention during the day. The team had multiple people post marks that were in seventh, eighth or ninth place.
The Cougars will continue their season Monday at the Johnson County Central Invite. Action is scheduled to begin in Tecumseh at 9:30 a.m.
Girls Team Results
Thayer Central 107, Centennial 102, Milford 73, Conestoga 52, Tri County 48.50, Sterling 46, Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 32.50, Heartland 25
Conestoga Results
200 – Bella Hogue 28.12 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 1:00.20 (1st)
800 – Bella Hogue 2:31.22 (1st)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:17.02 (4th), Jasmine Rainey 6:21.12 (5th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:20.57 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga 11:38.25 (4th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-0 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 120, Centennial 108, Sterling 77, Tri County 64, Freeman 57, Thayer Central 50, Milford 32, Heartland 18, Conestoga 1
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 54.74 (6th)