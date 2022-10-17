Cougars complete season with game against Mead

CONESTOGA – Mead used a powerful running attack to stop Conestoga in the final football game of the season Friday night.

The Raiders churned out 300 rushing yards in a 50-12 victory at Cougar Stadium. Mead built a 28-6 halftime lead and continued to create scoring opportunities after the break.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars gave their best effort against a Mead team that will play in the postseason. Mead’s lineup included several tall and quick athletes who were able to move the first-down chains throughout the night.

“I thought our guys gave a great effort all night,” Clausen said. “Mead’s a very good football team and they have a lot of bigger guys out there, but our team kept on fighting the whole game. I’m proud of them for that. They stayed with it until time ran out.”

The Cougars (2-6) stayed close to Mead for much of the first half. The Raiders (4-4) led 6-0 after one period and built the gap to 20-0 in the second quarter. Conestoga senior Jayden Widler helped the team slice the deficit to 20-6 with a 64-yard touchdown run. Mead responded with a touchdown drive that ended with a short run across the goal line.

The score moved to 42-6 after three quarters and went to 50-6 with 6:33 to go. Conestoga ended the season on a positive note with a touchdown on the game’s final play. Widler scrambled six yards into the end zone to make the margin 50-12.

Conestoga gained 287 yards on 49 plays during the night. Widler ended the game with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Carter Plowman gained 88 yards on 18 rushing attempts and Lucas Anderson posted 36 yards on five carries.

Logan Lutt went 4-of-7 through the air for 38 yards. Anderson hauled in three passes for 25 yards and Owen Trofholz made one 13-yard reception.

Widler paced Conestoga’s defense with five solo and four assisted tackles. Plowman finished with five solo and two assisted stops, Aydin Smith collected three solo stops and Gage Totilas generated two solo and five assisted tackles.

Anderson made two solo and three assisted plays, Alrich Rigonios had two solo and two assisted tackles and Jake Cooke made two solo tackles. Trey Rodis had one solo and three assisted tackles, Gaige Gillott posted three assisted tackles and Lutt chipped in one solo tackle.

Clausen said he was pleased with the team’s seniors for their efforts during the year. Plowman, Smith, Totilas, Widler, Anderson, Lorenzo Inserra and Pelayo Biagioni ended their prep football careers.

“The growth that I’ve seen from the players this season is pretty incredible,” Clausen said. “They’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the year, and this senior class has shown tremendous growth in their careers. I told them afterwards that I think this is the most growth from a single class that I’ve seen in my time here.

“All of these guys became really good leaders, and they helped make this team into a successful group. That’s something I’m really happy about.”

Clausen said the seniors also taught their teammates valuable lessons about leadership, responsibility and perseverance. One example of that came in the fourth quarter. A Mead player broke free late in the game and had a clear path to the end zone. Cooke continued to pursue him down the field and saved a touchdown with a hustle-based tackle at the 1-yard line.

Clausen said those lessons were important for all of the Cougars as they continue to grow and develop both as a program and individual people.

“This senior group gave the younger guys a lot to look up to,” Clausen said. “The younger guys can see what it took to get to this point, and I think they’ve all bought in to that. They’ve bought in not only to what we’re trying to do on the field in each game, but what it takes as an overall program to set goals and reach them.

“As a coach it’s exciting because you can see that everyone on this team learned things. They learned about work ethic and dedication and giving your best at everything you do, and those are things that go beyond the game of football.”

Mead 6 22 14 8 – 50

Conestoga 0 6 0 6 – 12

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

MHS – 13 run (run no good)

2nd Quarter

MHS – 18 pass (run no good)

MHS – 1 run (run good)

CHS – Widler 64 run (run no good)

MHS – 1 run (pass good)

3rd Quarter

MHS – 7 pass (run no good)

MHS – 13 run (pass good)

4th Quarter

MHS – 2 run (pass good)

CHS – Widler 6 run (no conversion attempt)