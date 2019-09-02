Athletes from all three Cass County softball programs appeared in varsity games Thursday night across eastern Nebraska.
Freeman 16, Conestoga 9
Freeman came out on top of a scoring showcase at Young Park in Murray. The schools combined for 22 hits during a game that featured multiple big innings.
Freeman jumped ahead 7-0 in the top of the third and went ahead 10-1 in the next inning. Conestoga’s offense came to life with eight runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. The team moved within 13-9 before Freeman added three insurance runs in the seventh.
Morgan McAndrew guided Conestoga’s offense with three hits. MacKaylee Madsen and Naomi Wyant each had two walks for the Cougars. Brylie Hartwig had three hits and RaeAnn Hartwig drove in three runs for Freeman.
Freeman 142 303 3 – 16 14 6
Conestoga 001 215 0 – 9 8 3
Plattsmouth 7, Blair 6
Plattsmouth secured a key conference victory with a big comeback over the Bears. The Blue Devils fell behind 6-1 before staging a rally on Blair’s diamond. The team scored four times in the fifth and added two runs in the seventh. Megan Poteet crushed the go-ahead home run in the final inning.
Josie Knust collected two hits, one walk and two runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Makayla Cook and Paige Druskis each had two hits and Sydni Haugaard and Poteet both had two RBI. Poteet registered two strikeouts and scattered six hits in her complete game.
Plattsmouth 100 040 2 – 7 11 7
Blair 230 100 0 – 6 6 2
Auburn 10, Cass County Central 0
Auburn defended its home diamond with a powerful scoring attack. The team finished with nine singles, one double and one home run. Leah Grant went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI and Jaeleigh Heck had two hits and four RBI.
Macy Rieschick helped the Bulldogs with a strong pitching performance. She limited the Crush to one hit and struck out seven batters. She faced 15 hitters during the four-inning game.
Brooklyn Rathe collected Cass County Central’s lone hit. Teammates Zoe Houston and Jennifer Katz both reached base on errors.
Cass County Central 000 0 – 0 1 0
Auburn 253 x – 10 11 2