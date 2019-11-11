Six softball players from Cass County Central and Conestoga earned league honors this past week for their work on the diamond this season.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected players for All-ECNC recognition. Coaches placed athletes on first, second and honorable mention teams.
Cass County Central juniors Jennifer Katz, Lauren Votta and Reba Wilson and Conestoga senior Jaelinn Victor were all named to the ECNC second team.
Katz led Cass County Central this season with a .420 batting average and .484 on-base percentage. She produced team-best marks in hits (34) and runs batted in (23) and scored 21 runs. She had six doubles, two triples, two home runs and ten walks.
Katz helped the team’s defense with a .958 fielding percentage. She pitched 19 2/3 innings and struck out 23 batters.
Wilson generated a .375 batting average and .461 on-base percentage. She became the top single-season run-scorer in Crush history with 32 this fall. She posted team-best marks in doubles (10) and walks (13) and collected 33 hits and ten RBI. She added 33 defensive assists in the infield.
Votta produced a .333 batting average and .419 on-base percentage. She collected 25 hits, 20 RBI, 16 runs, ten walks, nine doubles and two home runs. Votta led the team in defensive assists with 47.
Victor helped Conestoga with a .370 batting average and .426 on-base percentage. She collected 20 hits, 15 RBI, 14 runs, four doubles, three triples, three home runs, six walks and seven steals. She made 12 defensive assists and was involved in two double plays in the infield.
Cass County Central sophomore Kiera Brack and Conestoga sophomore Morgan McAndrew were both named to the honorable mention squad.
Brack delivered a .245 batting average and .333 on-base percentage. She posted 13 hits, 11 RBI and eight runs. She produced a .962 fielding percentage and worked 99 2/3 innings in the pitching circle. She compiled a 3.30 earned run average and struck out 44 batters.
McAndrew generated a .375 batting average and .400 on-base percentage. She compiled 24 hits, eight RBI, 17 runs, five doubles, one home run, four walks and eight steals. She made 22 defensive assists at several spots in the infield.
2019 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Softball Selections
First Team
Kylie Allen – Auburn – Junior
Leah Grant – Auburn – Sophomore
Jaeligh Heck – Auburn – Sophomore
Macy Rieschick – Auburn – Senior
RaeAnn Hartwig – Freeman – Senior
Addison Dorn – Freeman – Senior
Anna Schroeder – Malcolm – Senior
Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Freshman
Jaiden Helms – Malcolm – Sophomore
Second Team
Jennifer Katz – Cass County Central – Junior
Lauren Votta – Cass County Central – Junior
Reba Wilson – Cass County Central – Junior
Jaelinn Victor – Conestoga – Senior
Addie Hestermann – Freeman – Junior
Brylie Hartwig – Freeman – Senior
Taylor Glause – Malcolm – Senior
Rachel Steinauer – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Molly Davis – Yutan/Mead – Senior
Honorable Mention Team
Kiera Brack – Cass County Central – Sophomore
Morgan McAndrew – Conestoga – Sophomore
Mikayla Lempka – Freeman – Junior
Hailey Wessel – Malcolm – Senior
Laycee Josoff – Yutan/Mead – Freshman