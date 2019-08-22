Two Cass County softball programs will begin their seasons this week with several games.
Cass County Central will host Conestoga in the season opener tonight at 6 p.m. The varsity-only game will take place at Weeping Water.
Both teams will then participate in events Saturday. Conestoga will travel to Welch Park in Milford for the Milford Quad. The Cougars will play Nebraska City at 8:30 a.m., Milford at 10 a.m. and Wilber-Clatonia at 11:30 a.m.
Cass County Central will compete in the Freeman Invite. All games will take place at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.
Cass County Central, Polk County, Falls City, Columbus Lakeview, Platteview and South Sioux City are scheduled to compete in the Silver Division of the tournament. Cass County Central, Polk County and Falls City will be in Pool A of the event, and Columbus Lakeview, Platteview and South Sioux City will be in Pool B.
Pool-play games will start at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Third-place and fifth-place games will be at 4 p.m. and the championship game will be at 6 p.m.
Cass County Central will face Polk County in the first round at 10 a.m. Polk County includes students from Cross County, High Plains Community and Osceola. The Crush will take on Falls City in the second round at 2 p.m.
The Crush and Cougars will both have multiple veterans back from last season. Both programs were able to begin official practices Aug. 12. Conestoga has ten players on the team and Cass County Central’s roster has 25 athletes.
Cass County Central will compete in Class B this season. Conestoga’s program will remain in Class C.
Additional information on both teams will be included in the Cass County Fall Sports Preview. The preview section is scheduled to be included in the Aug. 29 print edition.