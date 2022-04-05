Cougars earn medals at Tiger Cadet Invite

NORTH BEND – Conestoga track and field athletes surfed on winning waves Monday during their visit to the Tiger Cadet Invite.

The Cougars traveled to North Bend Central to face a variety of teams from the eastern half of the state. The Conestoga girls captured fifth place in team standings with 60 points. The CHS boys finished eighth in the team race with 20 points.

Haven Zimmerman, Danie Parriott and Elizabeth Harvey each captured three individual medals for the CHS girls. Zimmerman finished third in both the 200 meters and high jump and added a fourth-place time in the 100 meters. Parriott won the 3,200 title, finished second in the 1,600 and placed third in the 800, and Harvey was fourth in the 800 and sixth in both the pole vault and 300-meter hurdles.

Elliott Zimmerman and Dani Ahrens each added individual medals and all three Conestoga relay teams finished in the top six spots. Parriott, Harvey, Ahrens, Haven Zimmerman, Elliott Zimmerman, Piper Isham, Sophia Ackerman, Alaina Morrical, Morgan Hensch, Addi Andersen and Malin Westin ran in the relay races.

Keaghon Chini, Casen Crook, Alrich Rigonios and Evan Svanda led the Conestoga boys. They captured second place in the 400-meter relay. Crook (100 meters), Svanda (pole vault), Mickey Turner-Hickey (triple jump) and Colton Bescheinen (1,600 meters) captured individual awards at the meet.

Girls Team Results

Arlington 90, North Bend Central 85, West Point-Beemer 75, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 66, Conestoga 60, Fremont 47, Logan View 40, Archbishop Bergan 28, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 22, Howells-Dodge 14

Conestoga Results

100 – Haven Zimmerman 13.90 (4th)

200 – Haven Zimmerman 28.49 (3rd), Elizabeth Harvey 29.89 (6th)

800 – Danie Parriott 2:35.76 (3rd), Elliott Zimmerman 2:37.41 (6th)

1,600 – Danie Parriott 5:54.69 (2nd)

3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:44.79 (1st), Dani Ahrens 13:25.81 (3rd)

300-meter hurdles – Elizabeth Harvey 56.87 (4th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Piper Isham, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Ackerman, Elizabeth Harvey) 55.73 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Elliott Zimmerman, Alaina Morrical, Morgan Hensch, Addi Andersen) 4:56.50 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Danie Parriott, Malin Westin, Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman) 10:53.83 (4th)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 4-10 (3rd)

Pole Vault – Elizabeth Harvey 7-6 (6th)

Boys Team Results

West Point-Beemer 95.50, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 88, North Bend Central 77, Howells-Dodge 74.50, Arlington 72, Archbishop Bergan 65, Logan View 28, Conestoga 20, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6

Conestoga Results

100 – Casen Crook 11.83 (5th)

1,600 – Colton Bescheinen 5:10.80 (5th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Casen Crook, Alrich Rigonios, Evan Svanda) 47.22 (2nd)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 10-6 (5th)

Triple Jump – Mickey Turner-Hickey 37-0 3/4 (3rd)

