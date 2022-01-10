Cougars edge Indians in basketball matchup

WEEPING WATER – Defense and free throws proved to be a winning combination for the Conestoga girls in the team’s victory over Weeping Water on Friday night.

The Cougars used a late surge of points to stop the Indians 38-30 at Weeping Water Activities Center. Conestoga finished 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final 1:11 to break open a close game.

The team’s defense also made a difference in the outcome. CHS held Weeping Water to one basket and two free throws in the fourth quarter.

Conestoga junior Ali Gansemer helped the Cougars take a 15-6 lead with her work in the first quarter. She made running jumpers on back-to-back trips and sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Weeping Water gained momentum with three baskets in the final stretch of the second quarter. Lexi Mogensen made a layup and Emily Ridge knocked down a pair of short jumpers to pull the Indians within 22-12.

WWHS continued to cut the deficit in the third quarter. The Indians forced three turnovers and held Conestoga scoreless for the first 6:22 of the period. Kiera Brack began the quarter with a 3-pointer and Karley Ridge and Emily Ridge added points on consecutive trips. A 3-pointer by Mogensen with 2:27 left deadlocked things at 22-22.

A turnaround jumper by Emily Ridge with 4:32 to go in the fourth quarter kept the game tied at 28-28. CHS junior Sophia Ackerman snapped the tie with a free throw 40 seconds later, and Haven Zimmerman produced a key play with a running jumper at the 1:32 mark.

Conestoga increased its 31-28 lead from that point on. Mati Steckler swished both ends of a one-and-one and MacKaylee Madsen drained four straight free throws to create a 37-28 edge. Steckler iced the game with one free throw with 9.2 seconds left.

Emily Ridge guided Weeping Water’s offense with 12 points. Brack scored six points and Karley Ridge collected five points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist. Mogensen scored five points and Kalison Miller posted two assists and two rebounds.

Ella Cave scored two points and hauled in one rebound, Natania French grabbed one rebound and Brooklyn Rathe made one steal. Ciera Dieter gave the Indians defensive minutes in the game.

Ackerman helped the Cougars in the paint with five points, 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Steckler ended the night with six points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two pass deflections, and Gansemer produced nine points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Zimmerman gave the Cougars five points, four rebounds, four steals, one assist and two pass deflections. Madsen tallied five points, three boards, one steal and two pass deflections, and Jameson Yost collected five points, two rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.

Lindee Watson generated two points, three rebounds and one block for the Cougars. Sophia Tegels chipped in one point and two rebounds in the victory.

Conestoga 15 7 3 13 – 38

Weeping Water 6 6 14 4 – 30

Conestoga (38)

Steckler 1-5 4-7 6, Madsen 0-1 5-6 5, Gansemer 4-14 0-0 9, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Ackerman 1-9 3-4 5, Zimmerman 2-2 1-4 5, Yost 2-4 1-2 5, Tegels 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 11-39 15-25 38.

Weeping Water (30)

Miller 0, K. Ridge 5, Cave 2, Brack 6, Rathe 0, E. Ridge 12, French 0, Dieter 0, Mogensen 5.

