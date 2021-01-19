Cougars edge Knights in overtime battle

“We knew that they had good shooters on their team, so it was a matter of time before they started making some shots,” Pryor said. “We told the guys before the game that when that happens, how are they going to respond?

“I thought we did a good job of responding to that for most of the game, but their experience was a big factor out there in the last couple of minutes. We had a couple of empty possessions near the end of regulation, and they were able to force overtime and then get the big shot when they needed it.”

Lane Fox carried Conestoga’s offense on his shoulders for most of the first half. He went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line in the first ten minutes and scored 18 of the team’s 20 points. Ty Fox’s short jumper 3:43 before halftime was the only basket from another Cougar.

Elmwood-Murdock used a balanced attack to take an eight-point lead at the break. Nate Rust led off the second quarter with a deep 3-pointer, and Reid Fletcher and Riley Wilson drained treys for the Knights later in the period. A baseline jumper from Fletcher, short jumper by Henry Coleman and two free throws from Fletcher created the halftime margin.