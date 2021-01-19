Cougars edge Knights in overtime battle

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock needed an extra four minutes to decide the outcome of Monday evening’s close battle.
That gave Lane Fox a chance to cap his big night with a game-winning shot.
Fox drained a 3-pointer with 28 seconds to play in overtime to lift the Cougars past the Knights 48-47. Conestoga used a 31-point explosion from Fox to hold off Elmwood-Murdock’s bid for a road victory. He scored Conestoga’s first 15 points and made the team’s only basket of the overtime session.
Fox was part of a knowledgeable lineup of players that began to assert themselves in the second half. Senior classmates Ben Welch, Koby Vogler and Tobias Nolting joined juniors Lucas Michel and Ty Fox and sophomore Jack Welch in the regular rotation.
“When you have a veteran team like we have, I think that experience does come into play,” Ahrens said. “All of these guys have done this before. We have a couple of four-year starters out there and others who have been with the program for either three or four years, and that really helped down the stretch. Their ability to make good decisions really paid off for us.”
E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said the younger Knights played well during most of the game. Elmwood-Murdock (1-11) built a 19-13 lead early in the second quarter and went up 28-20 at the break. The team kept its composure when Conestoga (5-6) rallied to take a 40-35 edge early in the fourth period.
“We knew that they had good shooters on their team, so it was a matter of time before they started making some shots,” Pryor said. “We told the guys before the game that when that happens, how are they going to respond?
“I thought we did a good job of responding to that for most of the game, but their experience was a big factor out there in the last couple of minutes. We had a couple of empty possessions near the end of regulation, and they were able to force overtime and then get the big shot when they needed it.”
Lane Fox carried Conestoga’s offense on his shoulders for most of the first half. He went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line in the first ten minutes and scored 18 of the team’s 20 points. Ty Fox’s short jumper 3:43 before halftime was the only basket from another Cougar.
Elmwood-Murdock used a balanced attack to take an eight-point lead at the break. Nate Rust led off the second quarter with a deep 3-pointer, and Reid Fletcher and Riley Wilson drained treys for the Knights later in the period. A baseline jumper from Fletcher, short jumper by Henry Coleman and two free throws from Fletcher created the halftime margin.
Ahrens gave a short halftime speech in the locker room that emphasized the need to take more high-percentage shots. The Cougars answered the challenge by scoring on six of their 12 trips in the third quarter.
“Our shots weren’t falling like they normally do, so the message to the guys was to try to create easier shots,” Ahrens said. “It wasn’t going to be a night where we could just survive on 3-pointers, so we had to create more opportunities inside, whether that was from driving in for layups or getting closer looks. I thought the boys did a good job of that after halftime.”
A steal and fast-break layup from Ty Fox gave CHS its largest lead at 40-35 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Rust put the Knights ahead with back-to-back 3-pointers, and a pair of drives by Fletcher gave E-M a 45-43 lead with two minutes to go.
Vogler sent the game to overtime when he made a pair of free throws with 53.1 seconds left in regulation. A turnaround jumper by E-M senior Noah Jones gave the Knights a 47-45 lead with 43 seconds left. Lane Fox then worked himself free on the right wing and put down the game-winning shot.
Lane Fox added seven rebounds and three assists to his 31-point night, and Vogler collected two points, three rebounds and one steal. Ben Welch scored eight points, Ty Fox dropped in seven points and Jack Welch had one assist and one rebound. Nolting added one rebound for the Cougars.
Rust (17 points) and Fletcher (16) each scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Fletcher added nine rebounds to the team’s cause. Jones pitched in two points and nine boards and Coleman and Wilson each tallied six points. Noah Arent produced two rebounds and one steal and Gus Pope made one assist.
Pryor said the Knights will look to use the outcome as a learning opportunity for future games.
“There are a lot of positives we can take from this,” Pryor said. “The guys are pretty disappointed, but I think they understand that we can build from this. We played well against a good team tonight, so if we stick with it then there are going to be good things happening the rest of the season.”
Elmwood-Murdock 13 15 7 10 2 – 47
Conestoga 8 12 15 10 3 – 48
Elmwood-Murdock (47)
Rust 17, Coleman 6, Arent 0, Jones 2, Fletcher 16, Wilson 6, Pope 0, Mans 0.
Conestoga (48)
L. Fox 31, J. Welch 0, B. Welch 8, T. Fox 7, Vogler 2, Nolting 0, Michel 0, Simones 0.