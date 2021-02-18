Cougars end campaign against Crimson Pride

LOUISVILLE – The Conestoga girls closed the final chapter of their basketball season Tuesday night in a matchup with Omaha Roncalli.

The second-seeded Crimson Pride stopped third-seeded Conestoga 44-33 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. The teams played each other for the first time this winter.

Conestoga began the game with several positive plays against Omaha Roncalli (9-14). The Cougars scored the first four points of the night and went ahead 8-7 on Lindee Watson’s free throw.

CHS then generated a scoring spree in the final three minutes of the stanza. The team produced ten points in the stretch to go up 18-12. Myah Cummings sank two free throws and Watson made a basket off an assist by Cummings. Mati Steckler and MacKaylee Madsen then drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the team the lead.

Omaha Roncalli increased its defensive pressure in the middle two periods. The Crimson Pride held Conestoga to six points in the second quarter and went on a 12-0 run in the third period. Omaha Roncalli led 25-24 at halftime and built a 37-24 edge with eight minutes to go.