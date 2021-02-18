Cougars end campaign against Crimson Pride

LOUISVILLE – The Conestoga girls closed the final chapter of their basketball season Tuesday night in a matchup with Omaha Roncalli.
The second-seeded Crimson Pride stopped third-seeded Conestoga 44-33 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. The teams played each other for the first time this winter.
Conestoga began the game with several positive plays against Omaha Roncalli (9-14). The Cougars scored the first four points of the night and went ahead 8-7 on Lindee Watson’s free throw.
CHS then generated a scoring spree in the final three minutes of the stanza. The team produced ten points in the stretch to go up 18-12. Myah Cummings sank two free throws and Watson made a basket off an assist by Cummings. Mati Steckler and MacKaylee Madsen then drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the team the lead.
Omaha Roncalli increased its defensive pressure in the middle two periods. The Crimson Pride held Conestoga to six points in the second quarter and went on a 12-0 run in the third period. Omaha Roncalli led 25-24 at halftime and built a 37-24 edge with eight minutes to go.
Conestoga came within 37-29 when Sophia Ackerman hauled in an offensive rebound, made a basket and sank the ensuing free throw with just over five minutes left. The Crimson Pride held off the rally attempt to advance to the subdistrict title game against top-seeded Louisville.
Madsen helped the Cougars with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and two pass deflections. Watson generated eight points and six rebounds and Ackerman tallied five points, eight rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections.
Cummings finished the game with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Steckler collected three points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Jameson Yost pocketed two points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jennifer Sedlacek and Sophia Tegels each hauled in one rebound for CHS.
Claire Wilson led Omaha Roncalli with a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds. Morgan Mancuso had six points and nine pass deflections and Mia Stoffel contributed nine points and four rebounds.
Conestoga finished its season 6-14. Cummings, Sedlacek and Taylor McClatchey were the team’s three seniors. They led the Cougars throughout the campaign.
Conestoga 18 6 0 9 – 33
Omaha Roncalli 12 13 12 7 – 44
Conestoga (33)
Cummings 2-11 2-3 7, Steckler 1-4 0-1 3, Madsen 3-8 1-2 8, Watson 3-9 2-4 8, Ackerman 1-4 3-3 5, Yost 0-1 2-4 2, Sedlacek 0-0 0-0 0, Tegels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 10-17 33.