CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls collected one victory on the soccer field this week during matchups against Seward and Omaha Roncalli.
Conestoga 3, Seward 2 (OT)
Conestoga players returned home happy Tuesday night after an overtime triumph at Seward.
The Cougars dented the scoreboard in the first half and Seward tied things at 1-1 in the second half. The teams then went to overtime to decide the match. The schools played a pair of ten-minute halves in the extra session.
Seward jumped ahead with a goal in the first portion of overtime. The Cougars then controlled action in the remaining ten minutes. Conestoga found the back of the net twice to win 3-2.
Jenna Curtis and Sarah Parmer each had one goal and one assist and Taylor McClatchey scored once for Conestoga. Olivia Priefert pitched in one assist for the team. Conestoga finished the day with 14 shots on goal.
CHS goalkeeper Lindee Watson collected ten saves. She played all 100 minutes of the match.
Conestoga 1 0 0 2 – 3
Seward 0 1 1 0 – 2
Omaha Roncalli 8, Conestoga 0
State-ranked Omaha Roncalli came to Cougar Stadium Friday night for a matchup in windy conditions. The Crimson Pride took advantage of the wind gusts in the first half by scoring five times. The team added goals at the 30:46, 19:22 and 2:04 marks of the second half.
Samantha Mausbach paced Omaha Roncalli with two goals and three assists. Abbey Schwarz had one goal and one assist and Payton Stoffel, Liza Sprakel, Audrey Salber and Elizabeth Kenney all scored once. Emily Mordeson and Mia Stoffel each added one assist.
Conestoga (5-3) will continue its season April 9 against Omaha Gross. The team will travel to OGHS for a 5 p.m. match.
Omaha Roncalli 5 3 – 8
Conestoga 0 0 – 0